Eibar vs. Barcelona: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

Barcelona can temporarily reclaim top spot in La Liga if they beat Eibar in their visit Ipurua Municipal Stadium on Saturday when they'll target a fifth straight win.

The Blaugrana are two points below league leaders Real Madrid and are in a rich vein of form, though Eibar aren't to be underestimated after they've gone on a four-match unbeaten stretch. Only Real have a superior record over the same timespan.

Barcelona released their squad list for the trip to Eibar early on Friday morning:

Jose Luis Mendilibar's side—14th in the table—have yet to beat Barca in 10 meetings (nine losses, one draw), but the scales could be evening out after Eibar held the Catalans to a 2-2 draw in May.

Barcelona have won in each of their other four trips to Ipurua and by an average margin of three goals, but Eibar will hope to put up more of a fight when they welcome their foes to the Basque Country.

Date: Saturday, October 19

Time: 12 p.m. BST/7 a.m. ET

Venue: Ipurua Municipal Stadium, Eibar, Spain

Live Stream: Premier Sports (UK), fuboTV (U.S.), beIN Sports Connect (U.S.)



TV Info: Premier Sports 1 (UK), beIN Sports 3 (U.S.)

Preview

It only took a little more than three years, but Eibar held Barca to take their maiden point from this opponent in May, and there are signs of encouragement around Ipurua to suggest they're capable of doing it again.

Mendilibar won't need reminding, but suppressing the influence of Lionel Messi will be paramount after he saved Barca's blushes five months ago with a quick-fire brace, via Eleven Sports:

Messi made a scoring return to fitness when Barca brushed Sevilla aside 4-0 before the international break, although that victory came with its fair share of casualties. Ousmane Dembele and Ronald Araujo were both dismissed late on in that clash and will be suspended.

Sportswriter Muhammad Butt highlighted the extent of injuries in Week 9, with Gerard Pique also absent after he picked up his fifth yellow card of the season against Sevilla:

Central defender Samuel Umtiti has since returned to training and looks like he could feature at Eibar, per M. Carmen Torres of Marca, while Clement Lenglet is available following suspension.

Messi's confidence will have also been boosted after he collected his sixth European Golden Shoe this past week, a reminder of the Argentinian's brilliance after he scored 36 league goals last term, via Premier Sports:

He's yet to gather the same momentum in 2019-20 and only opened his account in the clash with Sevilla, though recent encounters between these teams suggest he'll be up for the challenge.

Messi has scored 15 goals in just nine meetings with Eibar—as many as he's scored against Villarreal in 22 games—but there appears to be a new resilience among Mendilibar's men.

Eibar also beat Sevilla in Week 6 and have managed three clean sheets in their last four games—not including a 2-0 friendly defeat to Toulouse during the international break.

Barcelona have already lost twice in the league this season (both away from the Camp Nou), and Los Armeros hope to break their charted course for the summit with a surprise at Ipurua.