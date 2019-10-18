Chelsea vs. Newcastle: Odds, Live Stream, TV Schedule and Preview

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Chelsea return to action after the international break with a Premier League fixture against Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Blues head into the weekend in fifth place in the table and are on a strong run of form. They have won their last four fixtures in a row and are favourites for victory.

Newcastle have endured a tough start to the 2019-20 season and are just a point off the relegation zone after eight games. However, they enjoyed a morale-boosting 1-0 win over Manchester United last time out.

Date: Saturday, 19 October

Time: 3 p.m. ET/10 a.m. BST

TV: NBC Sports Gold (U.S.)

Live Stream: NBC Sports (U.S.)

Odds (courtesy of Caesars): Chelsea 31-100, Draw 9-2, Newcastle 17-2

Match Preview

Chelsea will relish the visit of Newcastle, as they possess an excellent Premier League record against the Magpies on their own turf.

The Blues have claimed victory in 17 of the 24 meetings between the two teams in west London, losing just once and conceding only three goals, per the club's official website.

Frank Lampard's side beat Southampton 4-1 in their final fixture before the international break and have striker Tammy Abraham in prolific form.

No player has scored more than the 22-year-old's eight goals in the top flight this season. The England international has also scored in each of his last two club outings:

Callum Hudson-Odoi started for the first time this season in Chelsea's win over Southampton after Achilles surgery and staked his claim for another start during the international break.

The 18-year-old scored twice for the England under-21s in their 5-1 Euro 2021 qualifying win over Austria. His second goal was a stunning solo effort that may have caught Lampard's eye, as shown by BT Sport (UK only):

Yet Chelsea may have to cope without some key players, though. Midfielder N'Golo Kante is "unlikely to be risked" because of an adductor injury, according to James Olley at the Evening Standard.

Defenders Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Mateo Kovacic are also doubtful and being monitored ahead of the match, per Olley.

Newcastle have lost four of their eight top-flight matches this season, but wins over Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will inspire confidence they can pull off another shock.

Captain Jamaal Lascelles has explained how his team need to play against the Blues, per the club's official Twitter account:

Lascelles also told Sky Sports News that his team can take advantage of Chelsea's youth and lack of experience in the team.

"Chelsea do have a young, energetic team, but I'm not sure if they have much experience," he said. "I think we'll have a good day, it's obviously going to be tough with their quality and pace."

Midfielder Matty Longstaff was the hero for the Magpies against Manchester United after scoring the winner on his Premier League debut:

The 19-year-old will hope he has done enough to keep his place in the starting XI, although Newcastle will have to cope without Matt Ritchie, who has undergone ankle surgery and is not expected back until the end of October.

Newcastle will arrive at Stamford Bridge on a high after their win over the Red Devils, but it would be a shock if they were to leave west London with all three points on Saturday.