World Series 2019: Full Schedule and Examining Potential Pitching Matchups

Former Detroit Tigers teammates Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander could go head-to-head in the 2019 World Series.

Scherzer and the Washington Nationals are already locked into the Fall Classic, while Verlander's Houston Astros hold a 2-1 lead over the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

If Houston's series does not go the full seven games, the pair of right-handed hurlers could face off in one of the opening contests. Even if they do not square off, there are plenty of other potential pitching matchups that could occur.

Verlander and Cole could possibly face one or two of Washington's dominant starters, and if the Yankees advance, Masahiro Tanaka may take on a hurler with a similar minuscule postseason ERA.

World Series Schedule

Game 1: Tuesday, October 22, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

Game 2: Wednesday, October 23, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

Game 3: Friday, October 25, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

Game 4: Saturday, October 26, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 5: Sunday, October 27, at Washington (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 6: Tuesday, October 29, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)

*Game 7: Wednesday, October 30, at Houston/New York (time TBD, Fox)



* if necessary

Potential Pitching Matchups

Max Scherzer (Washington) vs. Justin Verlander (Houston)

Scherzer and Verlander were teammates from 2010-14.

In their time together, they went 169-81, but their Tigers were swept in the lone World Series they reached in 2012.

Between them, they have 15 All-Star appearances, five no-hitters and four Cy Young Awards.

Verlander earned a title with Houston in 2017, while this is Scherzer's first return to the Fall Classic since falling to the San Francisco Giants.

In the 2019 postseason, the 34-year-old Nationals hurler has given up four earned runs over 20 innings in four appearances. In Game 2 of the NLCS, Scherzer dominated a pitchers' duel with Adam Wainwright by letting up one hit and striking out 11 Cardinals.

Since he last pitched Saturday, his 21st playoff outing should occur at Minute Maid Park in either Game 1 or 2, depending on how Dave Martinez aligns his rotation.

Verlander has 20 strikeouts over three appearances against Tampa Bay and New York, and he is slated to pitch Friday in Game 5 of the ALCS.

Since he struggled on short rest in the ALDS, the 36-year-old would be in line to start in Game 2 of the World Series, as long as he is not needed to close out a possible Game 7.

If Washington opts to start the series with Anibal Sanchez, Stephen Strasburg or Patrick Corbin, the two generational stars could face off in Game 2.

Scherzer has not faced the Astros since he departed Detroit for Washington, while Verlander last took on the Nationals in 2013.

Not only would the backstory to the matchup be intriguing, but so would the battles with opposing hitters, many of whom have not seen much of each other.

If they square off once, there is a possibility it could happen again later in the World Series, but that depends on which pitchers are used in between their potential starts.

Masahiro Tanaka (New York) vs. Stephen Strasburg (Washington)

Tanaka and Stephen Strasburg have two of the five best postseason ERAs of pitchers with a minimum of five starts, per SportsNet Stats.

New York's ace, who starts Game 4 of the ALCS on Thursday, has given up six earned runs in 41 postseason innings. The six-time 10-game winner has almost double the amount of strikeouts compared to hits conceded, with 36 batters fanned and 21 base knocks conceded.

The Yankees are 5-2 in Tanaka's playoff appearances and outscored Minnesota and Houston 15-2 in his two this postseason.

Washington has been victorious in Strasburg's last five October outings, with a combined score of 15-4 in the last two versus Los Angeles and St. Louis.

In the same amount of appearances as Tanaka, the former No. 1 overall pick gave up one fewer run, 11 more hits and struck out 21 additional batters.

Strasburg started the NL Wild Card Game, Games 2 and 5 in the NLDS and Game 3 of the NLCS. On full rest, he could earn an early World Series start so he could pitch twice.

If the Yankees utilize James Paxton, Luis Severino and a bullpen day, they may be able to hold Tanaka for Game 1 of the World Series.

If the Japanese hurler throws at any time after Game 4 of the ALCS, any potential matchup of the active postseason ERA leaders would occur later in the Fall Classic.

