ALCS Bracket 2019: Game Times, Odds, Live-Stream Schedule and More

Zack Greinke has been the weakest link of the Houston Astros' postseason rotation.

The American League Championship Series Game 4 starter can reverse his playoff form Thursday in a second matchup against the New York Yankees with Masahiro Tanaka as the opposing starter.

If that occurs, the Astros would hand a 3-1 lead to Justin Verlander in Game 5, where he would likely be part of another pitching rematch with James Paxton.

That is the ideal situation for the Astros since the Washington Nationals have already locked in their World Series berth.

The Yankees need a second victory against Greinke to level the series and have a chance to capture another game without Verlander or Gerrit Cole on the hill.

If they enter Game 5 tied, the Astros and Yankees could be headed for their second seven-game ALCS in three seasons due to how the rotations are set up.

ALCS Schedule

Game 4: Thursday, October 17 (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 5: Friday, October 18 (7:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

*Game 6: Saturday, October 19 (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

*Game 7: Sunday, October 20 (7:38 p.m. ET, FS1)

Games can be live-streamed on FoxSports.com and Fox Sports Go.

* if necessary

ALCS Odds

Via Caesars



Game 4: Houston (+115; bet $100 to win $115) at New York (-125; bet $125 to win $100)

Series: Houston (-320); New York (+260)

New York is viewed as the Game 4 favorite because of Tanaka's Game 1 gem.

The 30-year-old shut down the Houston lineup by conceding one hit in six innings on 68 pitches.

In fact, New York's bullpen has conceded more runs than its three starters, but James Paxton and Luis Severino did not reach the fifth inning.

On the other hand, Greinke has been tagged for nine runs in 9.2 innings by Tampa Bay and New York.

In his last six playoff appearances, the trade deadline acquisition gave up at least four hits and two earned runs. He has also let up 10 home runs.

If Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge and Co. hit a few homers off Greinke in the opening innings, Houston may be forced to tax its bullpen.

That is significant since there is a hole in the rotation after Wednesday's postponement. Greinke and Verlander are settled into the next two games and Cole will throw in either Game 6 or 7, but the Astros may have to use a bullpen day.

The same could be said about the Yankees, with Tanaka, Paxton and Severino locked in as their three starters.

The Astros bullpen conceded five ALCS runs, while the Yankees let up four, three of which were charged to Adam Ottavino.

In a potential bullpen game, both managers could look to earn advantages in certain matchups and call on long relievers to toss multiple innings, depending on how much they are used at Yankee Stadium.

Even with a bullpen day on the horizon, Houston would have the pitching advantage with Verlander and Cole.

The pair of aces combined to concede two runs on nine hits while striking out 14 batters in 13.2 innings.

If they contain the New York bats again, the two starters could win the series on their own for Houston, which is one of the reasons why they are heavily favored to advance to the next round.

Since the Yankees posted seven runs and 13 hits Saturday, Houston has posted better numbers, despite having worse overall series totals.

Houston is hitting .173 compared to New York's .220, but it has scored four more times and outhit the Yankees 14-11 in Games 2 and 3.

The Astros may need to score more to support Greinke, but for Verlander and Cole, two or three runs is plenty to work with.

Torres, Judge and DJ LeMahieu have 14 hits, three home runs and six RBI, but the rest of the New York lineup possesses 10 base knocks, two homers and a pair of RBI.

If the entire New York lineup is unable to produce, it may face some challenges later in the series. That's also true for Houston, which has gotten one hit from each of George Springer, Alex Bregman and Yulieski Gurriel.

While the pitchers will likely decide the series, whichever set of bats wakes up for even one game could make the difference in a series where the margins have been slim.

