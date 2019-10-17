Manchester City's Mikel Arteta Says 'Limitless' Phil Foden Will Get Game Time

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 01: Phil Foden of Manchester City celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 2-0 during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Manchester City and Dinamo Zagreb at Etihad Stadium on October 1, 2019 in Manchester, United Kingdom. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)
Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Phil Foden will be given game time at Manchester City, according to assistant coach Mikel Arteta

Like manager Pep Guardiola often is, Arteta was effusive in his praise of the 19-year-old, per Goal: "His potential is limitless. He is going to set his own limits."

The Spaniard added Foden is in a "healthy, inspiring and challenging environment" at City, where Arteta gave assurances he'll have the chance to prove himself:

"The door is open. We have a manager who trusts in young players, and he's going to get opportunities.

"With that type of environment, to grow and to always be going in the right direction is the most important thing.

"I think he'll be very successful."

Foden made 26 appearances in all competitions last season, with 11 of those being starts.

In this campaign, he has made just four appearances, three of which were brief cameos from the bench. His solitary start came against Preston North End in the Carabao Cup.

Football writer Daniel Storey and BBC Sport's Alistair Magowan questioned his lack of game time earlier in October:

His lack of game time did not hamper his selection to play for England's under-21 side in their 5-1 win over Austria on Tuesday.

Football.London's James Benge was impressed with his performance:

The youngster is a technically gifted player and a composed presence on the ball, whether he's escaping the attention of an opponent or picking out a team-mate with a pass.

Despite his lack of time on the pitch, Guardiola is adamant that Foden—rather than a new signing—is first in line to replace David Silva at the Etihad Stadium:

The Spaniard will be 34 in January and his contract expires next summer, so there will be scope for Foden to play a significant role next season.

He has big shoes to fill, though, and he needs to play more in the coming months if he's to be ready for that responsibility.

Guardiola and his coaching staff may have faith in Foden, but it's time for them to show rather than tell.

