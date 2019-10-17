Week 7 NFL Picks: Predictions, Advice for Latest Vegas Spreads, Odds and Props

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

Another slate of NFL action begins Thursday when the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos face off in an AFC West matchup.

It could be a competitive game to open Week 7 of the season. Although the Chiefs are favored and have had more success in recent years, they've lost back-to-back games to fall to 4-2, while the Broncos have won two straight games to improve to 2-4.

And that's only the beginning of this week's fixtures. Here's a look at the full schedule for Week 7, along with odds, predictions and prop bets.

Week 7 Odds, Picks

Picks are made against the spread.

Kansas City (-3) at Denver

L.A. Rams (-3) at Atlanta

Miami at Buffalo (-17)

Jacksonville (-3.5) at Cincinnati

Minnesota (-1.5) at Detroit

Oakland at Green Bay (-4.5)

Houston at Indianapolis (-1)

Arizona at N.Y. Giants (-3)

San Francisco (-9.5) at Washington

L.A. Chargers at Tennessee (-2)

New Orleans at Chicago (-3)

Baltimore at Seattle (-3.5)

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3)

New England (-10) at N.Y. Jets

Odds obtained via Caesars

Prop Bets to Consider

Chiefs' offense powers them to victory

Last week, the Chiefs' offense fared better than in Week 5, when they scored only 13 points in a loss to the Colts. However, their 24 points weren't enough to beat the Texans, and they lost their second straight game to fall to 4-2.

Kansas City has another tough challenge this week as it travels to Denver for an AFC West matchup. The Broncos shut out the Titans last week, and they've allowed 16 or fewer points in half of their six games.

But the Chiefs are going to build momentum off their solid offensive showing from last week and use that to end their two-game slide.

At Oddschecker, there are bets available for Kansas City's total points for this game. Those bets go as high as 36 points, and while that may be a bit too high, the Chiefs should score at least 24 points again, with wide receiver Tyreek Hill back in the fold after his return last week.

Matt Ryan excels through the air again

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

While the Falcons are 1-5 to open the season, that doesn't mean all of their players are having bad years. In fact, quarterback Matt Ryan has had a strong start to the 2019 campaign.

Ryan has passed for at least 304 yards in each of Atlanta's first six games, and he has thrown for 2,011 total yards and 15 touchdowns.

This week, Ryan has a favorable matchup against the Rams, who have 105 points over their past three games. Los Angeles has also lost three straight games after opening the season with three consecutive wins.

The Falcons likely won't win this game, but Ryan will be passing a lot when they fall behind. So, bet on him to pass for more than 319.5 yards, which is a bet that is available on Oddschecker.

Patriots' defense continues dominant start

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Through six games of the season, the Patriots have only given up 48 points. They've dominated their competition and haven't allowed more than 14 points in a game this year.

Not only that, but New England is scoring points even when its offense isn't on the field. The Pats' defense and special teams have scored five touchdowns already this season, and that's been a major key to their 6-0 start to the year.

There's a good chance that New England's defense will make an impact again this week against the Jets. The Patriots already own a win over the Jets after they beat them 30-14 in Week 3. That was one of the rare times this year that New England didn't score a non-offensive touchdown.

But that will be different this time. Oddschecker has bets for the Patriots to score a defensive touchdown on Monday night, and that's a smart bet to make, as their defense has proved to be capable of making plays this season. Expect them to do just that again.