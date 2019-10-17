Ronaldinho: Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior Will Soon Be 'Among the Best'

MADRID, SPAIN - OCTOBER 1: Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid during the UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid v Club Brugge at the Santiago Bernabeu on October 1, 2019 in Madrid Spain (Photo by David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)
Soccrates Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior will soon be "among the best" players in the world, according to his fellow Brazilian Ronaldinho.

The 19-year-old is in his second season at the Santiago Bernabeu since moving to Real from Flamengo, also a former club of Ronaldinho's, for £38.7 million.

His fine performances last term, when he made 18 La Liga appearances, were one of few bright spots for Real in a poor campaign.

So far in 2019-20, Vinicius has a goal and an assist in five La Liga outings.

And former Barcelona star Ronaldinho is convinced he is on the way to becoming a world superstar, per EFE (h/t Marca):  "[Vinicius] is already at one of the best clubs in the world. I think he will soon be there, among the best."

After a mixed start to the season from La Liga's biggest clubs, the top of the table has a familiar look to it eight games into the campaign:

With the international break now out of the way, Real travel to Mallorca on Saturday looking for a win to at least maintain their two-point lead.

A week later, the first Clasico of the season between Barca and Real is scheduled to take place at the Camp Nou, although the venue could yet be changed:

Ronaldinho outlined his hopes for the fixture: "I hope it's a great game, that it has many goals and that the big names show up."

There is a significant chance, though, that if the venue is not changed, the match may have to be postponed altogether:

Barcelona have recently had the edge against their biggest rivals, winning four of their last six against Real, and drawing the other two.  

