Andy Robertson: Liverpool's Form 'Doesn't Matter' for Manchester United Clash

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool's stunning recent form is not relevant for Sunday's "special" and "historic" fixture against Manchester United, according to Andy Robertson.

Jurgen Klopp's side have an eight-point lead at the top of the 2019-20 Premier League table after extending their winning run in the English top flight to 17 games on the bounce:

United, meanwhile, are winless in five games in all competitions and have made their worst start to a Premier League season:

As such, Liverpool are strong favourites to prevail on Sunday despite not having won at Old Trafford since March 2014.

Robertson, though, dismissed the respective form of both clubs ahead of one of Liverpool's biggest fixtures of the season, per the Scottish Daily Mail's John Greechan:

"It doesn't matter that we've won eight on the bounce and they're struggling. It's Man United vs. Liverpool. It says everything it needs to say for itself. It will be a one-off game and we'll see who comes out on top. I have no doubt that they'll produce a reaction after a poor performance against Newcastle.

"I'm absolutely sure that they will be firing and wanting to kickstart their season. For them, there would be no better time to do it than against us. But we have our own objectives and our own aims. That's what we've got to be striving for."

The left-back also explained what makes matches between United and Liverpool unique even when the two clubs aren't battling for the title:

"I think what makes the fixture so special is that it's historic. There have been such great battles down the years. And they've always had top teams who have fought against each other for everything on the pitch. It's always like that. And it's genuinely a different atmosphere when you play against them. It's one game that we always look forward to.

"Since I've been a Liverpool player, we've not managed to get a result at Old Trafford. So hopefully that changes on Sunday. Old Trafford is good to play in, a historic stadium, it's nice—but I prefer Anfield. The atmosphere is good, too. There is always an edge to it. It's a proper game and, sometimes, it gets played like a cup tie."

Before the international break, Liverpool's winning run was close to being ended when Leicester City's James Maddison scored a late equaliser at Anfield following Sadio Mane's opener.

A 90th-minute James Milner penalty, though, ensured the Reds established an even more dominant position at the top of the table when defending champions Manchester City lost 2-0 to Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

In the interim, Robertson has been on international duty with Scotland, playing alongside United's Scott McTominay.

The 25-year-old acknowledged he and McTominay had "a wee bit of banter" about the upcoming game while together on international duty, and he said the midfielder has "been excellent all season."

McTominay, 22, has started all eight Premier League games for United this term.

With Paul Pogba injured recently, he has had to take a leading role in the middle of the park, and he has performed admirably in a team lacking in confidence.

Frenchman Pogba will be absent again for the visit of Liverpool:

As such, McTominay will have to produce a fine performance if United are to get even a point against a Liverpool side who have brushed away all before them so far this term.