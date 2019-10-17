NFL Week 7 Picks: Odds, Prop Bets and Predictions Before Thursday Night

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The last two teams to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be locked in an AFC South showdown Sunday.

Houston is in search of its third straight win, and second consecutive on the road, while Indianapolis returns from a bye looking for its fourth triumph in five games.

Both regular-season meetings in 2018 were determined by three points, and as of Wednesday night, the line was listed as a pick 'em.

If the overall spread is too small for your preference, a shift to first- and second-half props, or the over/under, may be your best bet.

As for Kansas City, it heads to Denver on short rest in its attempt to end its two-game skid. The Chiefs could be in for some early struggles due to their drop in production and Denver's defense.

NFL Week 7 Schedule

All Times ET.

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.

Thursday, October 17

Kansas City (-3) at Denver (Over/Under: 49) (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, October 20

Miami at Buffalo (-17) (O/U: 40) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville (-4) at Cincinnati (O/U: 44) (1 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Green Bay (-6) (O/U: 47) (1 p.m., CBS)

Houston at Indianapolis (Pick 'Em) (O/U: 47.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Atlanta (O/U: 54.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota (-1.5) at Detroit (O/U: 45) (1 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at New York Giants (-3) (O/U: 49.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco (-10) at Washington (O/U: 41.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee (-2) (O/U: 39.5) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

New Orleans at Chicago (-3) (O/U: 38) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Baltimore at Seattle (-3.5) (O/U: 49) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3) (O/U: 49) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 21

New England (-10) at New York Jets (O/U: 42.5) (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Best Prop Bets

Odds from Vegas Insider

Houston at Indianapolis (1st-Half Over 23.5)

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

Houston and Indianapolis combined for 55 first-half points in both regular-season meetings in 2018.

They produced 31 at NRG Stadium and 24 at Lucas Oil Stadium behind the Colts' 17-point second quarter.

In the Texans' last two contests versus Atlanta and Kansas City, 73 points were scored, with Bill O'Brien's team accounting for 40 of them.

Although Indianapolis played to a 19-13 result at Arrowhead Stadium, 23 of the 32 points were recorded in the opening 30 minutes. In its previous two home games, Frank Reich's side scored 30 first-half points and let up 24.

If those trends continue, the Texans and Colts could have one of the highest-scoring opening halves of Week 7.

The fast start is required for the full over to hit at 47.5. In their wins over Kansas City, both AFC South squads scored under 10 points, and the Colts have not changed the scoreboard in the third quarter at home in 2019.

Kansas City at Denver (+2.5 1st-Half Spread)

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Denver has held the halftime lead in two of its three home games, and it limited Tennessee, Jacksonville and Chicago to 12 points, all of which came from field goals.

Vic Fangio's team also earned a 17-0 advantage through 30 minutes when they visited the Los Angeles Chargers.

Kansas City has not taken a lead into halftime since Week 3, when it rolled over Baltimore's defense for 23 second-quarter points.

In the last two weeks, the Chiefs have not found the end zone in the final 14 minutes of the second stanza. The one second-quarter score came off a drive that began in the first frame versus Indianapolis.

The home side enters with 13 points conceded in the last two games, which resulted in Fangio's first two wins as the franchise's head coach.

Kansas City has 37 points in the same span, so if the Broncos contain Patrick Mahomes early, the full game under of 49 could be in play, as could a potential Denver cover.

Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference.