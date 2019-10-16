NFL MVP Odds: Russell Wilson New Favorite, Watson and McCaffrey Rising

Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is 2-1 (bet $100 to win $200) to take home the NFL MVP award, per Caesars Sportsbook.

Wilson has led the Seahawks to a 5-1 record thanks to a 72.5 percent completion rate, a league-high 10.5 adjusted yards per pass attempt and a 14-0 touchdown-to-interception ratio. Seattle is currently second in the NFC West behind the 5-0 San Francisco 49ers.

The eighth-year pro also ranks first in Football Outsiders' DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) metric among quarterbacks with at least 90 pass attempts. He's also rushed for 151 yards and three scores.

This is Wilson's first appearance on top of the NFL MVP odds ledger. Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes, who won the award last season, dropped to second with 5-2 odds.

A few notable risers include Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Watson, at 4-1 odds, has guided the Texans to a 4-2 record, good enough for first in the AFC South.

Like Wilson, he's been sensational in the air and on the ground. Currently, the ex-Clemson star has completed 69.7 percent of his passes for 12 touchdowns and three picks. That's in addition to 164 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

As for McCaffrey, all the Panthers running back has done is dominate the league all season. The Panthers started 0-2 but have since rebounded to 4-2 despite quarterback Cam Newton missing four games because of a Lisfranc injury.

The third-year pro has a league-leading 618 rushing yards in addition to 35 catches for 305 more yards. His 923 scrimmage yards and nine touchdowns lead the NFL.

A quartet of quarterbacks round out the list in the New England Patriots' Tom Brady (12-1), the Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers (14-1), the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz (15-1) and the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson (16-1).