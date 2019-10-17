Astros vs. Yankees: ALCS Game 4 Live-Stream Schedule, Ticket Info and Pick

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The postponement of American League Championship Series Game 4 from Wednesday to Thursday allowed the Houston Astros and New York Yankees to reset their pitching rotations.

Instead of relying on their bullpens, the two best teams in the AL will call on Game 1 starters Zack Greinke and Masahiro Tanaka.

Both hurlers lasted six innings Saturday, but Tanaka looked much better, as he conceded one hit in the 7-0 victory.

Greinke allowed nine earned runs in two postseason starts. For Houston to take a commanding 3-1 series lead, he needs to contain the New York bats and match his counterpart before the relievers take over.

Pick

New York 4, Houston 2

Tanaka could potentially hand the Yankees an upper hand in pitching strategy by putting in a long start.

The Japanese right-hander has lasted at least five innings in all of his seven playoff appearances. In order to save bullpen arms, the Yankees need another quality start from him.

Per Dan Martin of the New York Post, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said: "We're going to have to get some innings out of our starters, there's no question about it. Obviously Masa is coming off a real good start in Game 1 where he was able to give us six innings. So between him and [James] Paxton these next two days, they're going to need to give us some innings if we're going to be successful."



The potential of a bullpen game looms for both sides if the series goes seven games. An extended start from the 30-year-old allows Boone to rest a few relievers while still playing for the victory.

Tanaka should be fresh Thursday, as he only threw 68 pitches at Minute Maid Park. By doing so, he became the first AL hurler to leave a shutout after tossing at least six frames and throwing fewer than 70 pitches, per Boston Herald's Jason Mastrodonato.

Preventing Houston from starting fast is key. The Astros plated three runs in the first two innings in Games 2 and 3.

Tanaka faced the minimum three batters in each of his six innings and erased the hit he conceded by forcing Robinson Chirinos into a third-inning double play.

In his last five home starts, he has not given up more than two earned runs, and he conceded more than four two times at Yankee Stadium.

Greinke has not been as controlling over his 13 playoff outings. He conceded at least two runs in 12 trips to the mound, and he was pulled in the fourth from his ALDS Game 3 start at Tampa Bay.

In his last three postseason appearances, the 35-year-old let up seven home runs, with the Yankees tagging him for two in Game 1.

If he reverses that trend and silences the Yankees, the Astros could finish off the series through Justin Verlander in Game 5.

Houston manager AJ Hinch noted Greinke and Verlander were going to pitch on their normal rest, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart:

"It was our plan if this happened. It's Zack's normal day. He was going to pitch on Thursday no matter what game number it was [and then] JV on regular rest in Game 5. The sooner we can use our best pitchers, the better for us. It was an easy decision."

Houston's best-case scenario features victories Thursday and Friday to set up Gerrit Cole to start World Series Game 1 at Minute Maid Park on full rest. That would also allow the relievers to be fresh, instead of working in an ALCS bullpen day.

For that to happen, Greinke needs more run support, as the offense scored three runs in his starts against the Rays and Yankees.

The Astros are coming off a seven-hit performance in which Jose Altuve and Michael Brantley went 4-of-9 out of the top third of the order.

If they get to Tanaka early, the visitors could take pressure off Greinke and keep piling on throughout the game.

Given the New York starter's form, it is more likely for Houston to score off the Yankees relievers.

However, that may be difficult since the Yankees bullpen conceded four runs, three of which have been off Adam Ottavino.

If Boone goes with any combination of Chad Green, Zack Britton, Tommy Kahnle and Aroldis Chapman after Tanaka, the AL East champion should level the series.

