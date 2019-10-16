Astros' Zack Greinke, Justin Verlander to Start Games 4, 5 of ALCS

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

Inclement weather may have helped the Houston Astros set up their pitching staff for the remainder of the American League Championship Series.

Major League Baseball announced Game 4 between the Astros and New York Yankees has been postponed until Thursday because of rainy weather conditions in New York, per MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

After the extra day off was confirmed, Astros manager A.J. Hinch named Zack Greinke the starter for Thursday's Game 4 at Yankee Stadium, with Justin Verlander taking the ball Friday for Game 5.

If Game 4 had been played Wednesday as scheduled, Hinch and Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters they were planning to use all relievers in lieu of traditional starting pitchers.

"That's the cool thing to say nowadays," Hinch said. "Maybe [Jose] Urquidy starts, maybe he comes in the middle of the game. And we go with somebody with a little bit more experience. But we haven't made that decision. We don't even know if we're going to play that day. There's been a lot of talk about the weather."

Instead of having to burn a number of relievers Wednesday, putting more pressure on the next game's starter, Hinch gets to use Greinke and Verlander on consecutive days in New York.

The rainout also works in New York's favor because Boone can bring back Masahiro Tanaka on regular rest in Game 4. The Japanese right-hander was terrific opposite Greinke in Game 1 with one hit allowed in six shutout innings.

Greinke had a solid start in that game, allowing three runs in six innings, but Houston's offense got blanked in a 7-0 loss.

Verlander gave up two runs and had seven strikeouts over 6.2 innings in Game 2. He didn't factor into the decision, though the Astros won 3-2 on Carlos Correa's walk-off homer in the 11th inning.

Houston will look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead over the Yankees in Game 4 on Thursday starting at 8:08 p.m. ET.