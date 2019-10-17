2019 World Series Bracket: Predictions, TV Info, After Nationals Beat Cardinals

Scott Kane/Getty Images

Behind a seven-run first-inning explosion, the Washington Nationals busted out the brooms, bounced the St. Louis Cardinals and are headed to the 2019 World Series.

Washington will begin its preparations immediately, but the opponent will be unknown for a bit longer than expected. Rain postponed Game 4 of the ALCS between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees, delaying the earliest possible conclusion of the series.

The Nationals have an important advantage in lining up Max Scherzer to start Game 1 and Stephen Strasburg in Game 2. At least on paper, Washington will have its optimal rotation available.

Since both the Astros and Yankees had better regular-season records, Washington will begin the World Series on the road.

2019 World Series Schedule

Game 1, Oct. 22: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Game 2, Oct. 23: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Game 3, Oct. 25: NYY/HOU at Nationals

Game 4, Oct. 26: NYY/HOU at Nationals

Game 5, Oct. 27*: NYY/HOU at Nationals

Game 6, Oct. 29*: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Game 7, Oct. 30*: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Note: Games 5-7 if necessary. All games on Fox, and times TBD.

World Series Odds

Astros: +110 (wager $100 to win $110)

Nationals: +160

Yankees: +400

Odds via Caesars.

Prediction

Since the ALCS hasn't finished, any World Series series preview is incomplete. The Astros have long been considered the favorites, hold a 2-1 lead over New York and are expected to win the pennant. They are the choice.

But how is nearly as important as who.



What happens if the Yankees force a seven-game series? Houston doesn't have a great bullpen, so might the Astros have extracted every possible pitch from Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke to survive the ALCS? Would that possibly mean Houston has to start Jose Urquidy in Game 1 and spend the rest of the series dealing with the short-rest dilemma?

Bob Levey/Getty Images

Since the Nationals will likely turn to Scherzer right away, that would lean heavily in the Nationals' favor. However, if the Astros are able to dispatch the Yankees in five or six games, one of the All-Stars will be available to counter Washington's ace.

And in turn, another can match Stephen Strasburg in Game 2.

Granted, having a particular player ready to pitch doesn't mean he's going to thrive. Greinke, for example, has struggled this postseason, and Cole has never started a playoff game on short rest. The latter could change in the ALCS, depending on how long it lasts.

The overall point, though, is a couple of even pitching matchups shifts the pressure to the lineups. From that perspective, Houston holds a small but distinct edge with an order that―on paper―offers more power and efficiency than Washington's bats.

While the Nats have put together a more productive postseason, regression to the mean suggests a surge is coming for Houston.

Again, nothing is guaranteed; the Astros' numbers aren't certain to improve. But predicting Houston as the 2019 World Series champion is a nod to their overall talent winning out.