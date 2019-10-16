World Series Bracket 2019: Schedule, Odds, Prediction After Nationals Advance

Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals finished off a four-game sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals and secured the franchise's first-ever trip to the World Series.

In the first inning of Game 4, Washington raced out to a 7-0 lead. Five players drove in a run, including two apiece from Yan Gomes and Trea Turner. Patrick Corbin allowed four runs in five innings, but the bullpen spun four scoreless frames to give the Nats a 7-4 win.

And now, they wait.

Washington will quickly turn its attention to the American League Championship Series, where the Houston Astros hold a 2-1 edge over the New York Yankees. The winner will advance to the World Series and take on the Nationals.

2019 World Series Schedule

Game 1, Oct. 22: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Game 2, Oct. 23: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Game 3, Oct. 25: NYY/HOU at Nationals

Game 4, Oct. 26: NYY/HOU at Nationals

Game 5, Oct. 27*: NYY/HOU at Nationals

Game 6, Oct. 29*: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Game 7, Oct. 30*: Nationals at NYY/HOU

Note: Games 5-7 if necessary. All games on Fox, and times TBD.

World Series Odds

Astros: +110

Nationals: +160

Yankees: +400

Odds from Caesars

Prediction

This is a simple if-then scenario.

If the Astros advance past the Yankees, then Houston is the pick. Washington reached the World Series on the strength of its pitching staff, but the Astros have a similarly star-studded rotation to go with a more prolific group of bats.

Should the Yankees spring the upset in the ALCS, though, the Nationals will be the projected winner. New York has a bunch of power, but Houston has showed with Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole how an elite pitcher can flummox the lineup.

And the Nats have three―possibly four―excellent options.

Max Scherzer is the undisputed ace. In his last two starts, Scherzer has allowed a single run over 14 innings. He's recorded 21 strikeouts and allowed a combined 10 walks and hits. In all likelihood, Washington will turn to Scherzer in Game 1.

Stephen Strasburg (four runs/22 postseason innings) and Anibal Sanchez (1 ER/12.2 IP) have also thrived in the playoffs.

Strasburg's velocity has dipped in 2019, yet he's pitching effectively; Sanchez throws even slower but has excellent command. Patrick Corbin (11 ER, 13.1 IP) fits a similar mold, though he's struggled in the postseason after a solid regular season (3.78 ERA).

More than anything, the rotation will likely determine Washington's level of success in the World Series. Through 10 playoff games, the Nats have allowed four-plus runs in only three contests.

One potential advantage for Washington is Houston―should it win the ALCS―needing to use Verlander or Cole in a Game 6 or 7 situation. The series might not advance that far anyway, rendering this irrelevant. But the possibility of avoiding both Verlander and Cole in the opening game is worth monitoring.

While starting off the World Series with a win doesn't guarantee anything, it sure would be valuable for the underdog Nats.