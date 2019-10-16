ALCS Bracket 2019: Astros vs. Yankees Game Times, Odds and Prediction

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Six of the last eight American League Championship Series games have been won by the road team.

Houston added to that trend Tuesday with a Game 3 victory over the New York Yankees in the Bronx.

Even if AJ Hinch's team loses the next two games at Yankee Stadium, it is guaranteed of a return to Minute Maid Park with its two aces potentially in line to start.

The best-case scenario for the 2017 World Series winner is the continuation of the recent run of road victors, and in order to do so, its pitching staff needs to silence New York's bats for the second straight game.

The Yankees are in danger of losing back-to-back home postseason games for the second straight season. They lost twice at Yankee Stadium to Boston in the 2018 American League Division Series.

ALCS Schedule

All Times ET

Game 4: Wednesday, October 16 (8:08 p.m., FS1)

Game 5: Thursday, October 17 (8:08 p.m., FS1)

Game 6: Saturday, October 19 (8:08 p.m., FS1)*

Game 7: Sunday, October 20 (7:38 p.m., FS1)*

*-- if necessary

ALCS Odds

via Vegas Insider

Game 4: Houston (+105; bet $100 to win $105); New York (-115; bet $115 to win $100)

Prediction

Houston over New York in 6

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Houston's starters put it in a good position entering Game 4, but it could be the bullpen that opens up a larger advantage.

In Game 2, five relievers combined to concede one hit and two walks after Justin Verlander left the mound.

On Tuesday, Joe Smith's concession of Gleyber Torres' solo home run was the only blemish on Houston's pitching totals.

If Will Harris, Roberto Osuna and others continue to pitch well, the Yankees' late-inning production could be limited.

Hinch could call on his relievers to pitch the majority of Game 4. He noted earlier in the week Wednesday would be for the bullpen with Jose Urquidy potentially starting, per MLB.com's Brian McTaggart.

Wade Miley would have been the fourth starter, but he was left off the ALCS roster after he gave up 21 runs in September and let up two more in his lone ALDS appearance.

Whoever throws Wednesday needs to keep up the trend of limiting the Yankees' extra-base hits. New York has five home runs, but only two doubles and zero triples.

If Aaron Boone's team does not hit balls out of Yankee Stadium, it may struggle to produce runs, like it did against Gerrit Cole.

Before the right-hander settled into a rhythm, the Yankees left five runners on base in the first two innings of Game 3.

If that occurs, the Astros would set up Zack Grienke, Verlander and Cole to win one of the final three contests to advance to the Fall Classic.

The Yankees are likely going with a Game 4 pitching platoon as well, per ESPN.com's Marly Rivera.

J.A. Happ, who let up Carlos Correa's walk-off home run in Game 2, is the best option for longevity out of the potential openers.

If the left-hander throws three or four innings, it would put the Yankees in a better spot than using a pitcher to face six or fewer batters.

That type of outing would allow Boone to line up certain matchups before calling on Tommy Kahnle, Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman to close the game.

Adam Ottavino's struggles may make him a less favorable option. He has given up three runs on five hits in 1.1 ALCS innings.

Ottavino and Happ are the only Yankees relievers to concede to the Astros, and an extended run of success on home soil could level the series.

Houston struggled against Tampa Bay's bullpen strategy in ALDS Game 4, as six pitchers limited it to six hits.

If New York achieves similar success, the dynamic of the ALCS could change once again, but regardless of what happens in Game 4, the potential of Verlander and Cole in Games 6 and 7 still looms.

There is even the possibility for Verlander to move up to Game 5 if Wednesday's game is postponed due to rain.

ESPN's Jeff Passan outlined potential matchups for Games 4 and 5 if the ALCS is pushed back a day in the Bronx.

If that occurs, the Yankees may be in better shape because they can call on Masahiro Tanaka a game earlier than expected.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90



Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference

