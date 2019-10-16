Spain's Robert Moreno: 'There Are People Who Don't Want Me to Do Well'

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2019

MADRID, SPAIN - JUNE 10: Roberto Moreno, Coach of Spain giving instructions during the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier match between Spain and Sweden at Bernabeu on June 10, 2019 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)
Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Spain manager Robert Moreno has asked for backing from fans and said there are some who want to see him fail in the job. 

Moreno, 42, succeeded Luis Enrique as Spain boss in June after the former Barcelona manager stepped aside for personal reasons before his nine-year-old daughter died of bone cancer:

He oversaw victories against Romania and Faroe Islands in his first two games in charge, but Spain could only earn back-to-back draws against Norway and Sweden in their recent UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Despite the two draws in Scandinavia, La Roja have managed to book their spot at Euro 2020 with two games to spare in Group F.

Moreno has said he must be supported as Spain manager no matter what people think of his ability to do the job, per Jose Felix Diaz of Marca:

"People who may have doubts about me, have to end up backing [me]. As much as they like me or not, I am the coach and it is what it is. It is sad to think that there are people who don't want me to do well. It's nice to be able to add good moments and turn around those critics. I would like people to join the team when the Euros arrive in Bilbao and help us in the bad times."

Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Sweden in Stockholm, which came courtesy of Rodrigo's stoppage-time equaliser, confirmed Spain's spot in next summer's Europe-wide tournament:

Moreno described qualification as "an obligation," and he dedicated the achievement to Enrique and his family. 

Marcus Berg's 50th-minute goal looked to have earned Sweden a win at the Friends Arena on Tuesday, but Rodrigo's close-range finish got Spain the draw they needed.

Spain have two qualifiers left to play, against Malta and Romania at home next month.

They need just a point from those games to ensure they take top spot in Group F.

Since winning consecutive major tournaments at Euro 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2012, Spain have endured a fairly miserable run on the biggest stage.

They were eliminated at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup, and then in the first knockout round at both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup. 

Moreno is the man charged with getting Spain back into contention for major silverware, and he has got his first job done by securing qualification. 

Related

    Report: Allegri 'Very Close' to Man Utd

    Ex-Juve coach closing in on $8.3M contract to replace Solskjaer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Report: Allegri 'Very Close' to Man Utd

    Mail Online
    via Mail Online

    Video: Pulisic Devastated by US Loss

    USMNT star can't explain shock Canada defeat

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Video: Pulisic Devastated by US Loss

    Youtube
    via Youtube

    Dani Alves Rips 'F--king Racist' Paris

    Brazil icon didn't enjoy his time in the French capital

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Dani Alves Rips 'F--king Racist' Paris

    Goal
    via Goal

    De Gea Groin Injury Confirmed

    Man Utd face Liverpool on Sunday 👀

    World Football logo
    World Football

    De Gea Groin Injury Confirmed

    Christopher Simpson
    via Bleacher Report