Spain's Robert Moreno: 'There Are People Who Don't Want Me to Do Well'

Spain manager Robert Moreno has asked for backing from fans and said there are some who want to see him fail in the job.

Moreno, 42, succeeded Luis Enrique as Spain boss in June after the former Barcelona manager stepped aside for personal reasons before his nine-year-old daughter died of bone cancer:

He oversaw victories against Romania and Faroe Islands in his first two games in charge, but Spain could only earn back-to-back draws against Norway and Sweden in their recent UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Despite the two draws in Scandinavia, La Roja have managed to book their spot at Euro 2020 with two games to spare in Group F.

Moreno has said he must be supported as Spain manager no matter what people think of his ability to do the job, per Jose Felix Diaz of Marca:

"People who may have doubts about me, have to end up backing [me]. As much as they like me or not, I am the coach and it is what it is. It is sad to think that there are people who don't want me to do well. It's nice to be able to add good moments and turn around those critics. I would like people to join the team when the Euros arrive in Bilbao and help us in the bad times."

Tuesday's 1-1 draw against Sweden in Stockholm, which came courtesy of Rodrigo's stoppage-time equaliser, confirmed Spain's spot in next summer's Europe-wide tournament:

Moreno described qualification as "an obligation," and he dedicated the achievement to Enrique and his family.

Marcus Berg's 50th-minute goal looked to have earned Sweden a win at the Friends Arena on Tuesday, but Rodrigo's close-range finish got Spain the draw they needed.

Spain have two qualifiers left to play, against Malta and Romania at home next month.

They need just a point from those games to ensure they take top spot in Group F.

Since winning consecutive major tournaments at Euro 2008, the 2010 FIFA World Cup and Euro 2012, Spain have endured a fairly miserable run on the biggest stage.

They were eliminated at the group stage of the 2014 World Cup, and then in the first knockout round at both Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup.

Moreno is the man charged with getting Spain back into contention for major silverware, and he has got his first job done by securing qualification.