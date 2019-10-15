DEA Reportedly Interviews Matt Harvey, Angels Players in Tyler Skaggs Probe

Tony Gutierrez/Associated Press

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has interviewed several Los Angeles Angels players while investigating the death of pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who was found dead in July with opioids fentanyl and oxycodone in his system, according to Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Pitchers Trevor Cahill, Andrew Heaney, Noe Ramirez and Matt Harvey were among at least six current and former Angels players the federal officials reportedly interviewed. The team released Harvey three weeks after Skaggs' death.

