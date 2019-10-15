Triple H Announces Alexa Bliss, Nikki Cross Have Been Traded to WWE SmackDown

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 16, 2019

Credit: WWE.com

The draft might be over, but the respective rosters for Raw and SmackDown continue to take shape. 

Triple H announced Tuesday on WWE Backstage that Raw traded Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross to SmackDown for "future draft picks down the line":

The Game added Bruce Prichard helped seal the deal. Prichard assumed executive director duties for SmackDown, taking over for Eric Bischoff.

Once the draft wrapped up Monday on Raw, many fans questioned the general imbalance between the two shows with regard to the women's division. SmackDown women's champion Bayley and Sasha Banks anchor the blue brand, with Bliss, Cross, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Asuka and Kairi Sane all on Raw.

Moving Bliss and Cross to Friday nights helps close the gap.

Bliss is a former Raw and SmackDown women's champion. She and Cross held the Women's Tag Team Championship for 61 days as well.

