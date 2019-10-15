Trent Williams Trade Rumors: Redskins 'Emphatically' Deny Browns Buzz

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2019

Washington Redskins offensive tackle Trent Williams sits on the sideline in the final moments of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018, in Landover, Md. The Eagles defeated the Redskins 24-0. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Andrew Harnik/Associated Press

Washington officials have reportedly denied rumors floating regarding a potential trade of holdout tackle Trent Williams to the Cleveland Browns.

Les Carpenter of the Washington Post reported Washington has "emphatically" said those rumors are false.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

