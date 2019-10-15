Astros vs. Yankees ALCS Game 3 Delayed After Umpire Jeff Nelson Suffers Injury

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Home plate umpire Jeff Nelson was forced to leave Tuesday's American League Championship Series game between the Houston Astros and New York Yankees after suffering a head injury, according to Bleacher Report's Scott Miller.

Nelson was hit in the mask by a foul ball during the fourth inning. While he initially remained on the field, he eventually left Game 3 between innings, causing a slight delay.

He was reportedly diagnosed with a concussion, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

Per James Wagner of the New York Times, Kerwin Danley replaced Nelson behind home plate.

Danley had been working at second base prior to the switch, and he was replaced by left field umpire Marvin Hudson. Though the crew remains one man short, the extra bodies during the playoffs will help ensure there will be limited problems.

Nelson is one of the more experienced officials in the playoffs with 20 years in the majors. He has been a crew chief since 2014.

The 54-year-old has worked three World Series in his career, most recently in 2014.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today had high praise for the umpire after the latest incident:

Game 4 of the ALCS is scheduled to start at 8:08 p.m. ET Wednesday in Yankee Stadium.