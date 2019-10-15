Lakers News: LA Signs Reggie Hearn to Contract, Waives David Stockton

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers signed guard Reggie Hearn on Tuesday and waived guard David Stockton in a corresponding roster move.

Terms of Hearn's deal were not disclosed.

Undrafted out of Northwestern in 2013, Hearn has spent the majority of the past six seasons playing in the G League (formerly D League). The 28-year-old is coming off a season in which he averaged 11.4 points per game for the Stockton Kings while shooting 40.4 percent from three-point range.

For his G League career, he has averaged 10.9 points—shooting 39.9 percent from beyond the arc—and 4.2 rebounds per game.

Hearn has made only three appearances in the NBA, with all three coming with the Detroit Pistons in 2017-18. He went 1-of-2 shooting on treys while logging seven minutes during his brief stint in Detroit.

Also of note, Hearn has been a member of four USA Basketball Men’s World Cup qualifying teams, and he was named the 2018 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year.

Meanwhile, Hearn's arrival marks the end of Stockton's run in L.A. after less than two weeks. Stockton, the son of Utah Jazz legend and Hall of Famer John Stockton, had signed with the Lakers on Oct. 4.

Stockton has appeared in six NBA games since going undrafted out of Gonzaga in 2014. He has averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 assists while registering 7.0 minutes per game between the Sacramento Kings and the Jazz. He has not appeared in an NBA game since May 2018.

The Lakers' roster, which includes a pair of two-way players, remains at 20 players following the latest moves.