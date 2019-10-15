FIFA Boss Gianni Infantino Urges 'More Effective Ways to Eradicate Racism'

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for football to find "stronger and more effective ways to eradicate racism" in a statement released Tuesday after England players were subjected to abuse in Bulgaria on Monday.

England won the 2020 UEFA European Championship qualifier in Sofia 6-0, but the game was marred by racist behaviour from home supporters directed at the visitors.

The abuse caused the game to be halted twice in the first half, and a stadium announcement warned fans the game could be abandoned.

ITV Football showed how events unfolded in Bulgaria:

UEFA have since charged Bulgaria and England over violations that occurred during the match at the Stadion Vasil Levski in Sofia.

Disciplinary proceedings have been opened against the hosts on a number of points including "racist behaviour (chants and Nazi salutes)" and "throwing of objects," as shown by Rob Harris of the AP:

The charges levelled against England are in relation to the "disruption of national anthem" and an "insufficient number of travelling stewards."

Martin Ziegler at The Times offered some further details on travelling stewards:

England players condemned the racist abuse after the match:

Bulgaria manager Krasimir Balakov said he "did not hear the chanting" during the match but added he would be "truly sorry if it did turn out to be true," per BBC Sport.

Bulgarian prime minister Boyko Borissov called for Borislav Mihaylov, president of the country's FA, to resign in the wake of events in Sofia. Mihaylov subsequently stepped down from his post on Tuesday, per BBC Sport.

Meanwhile, United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson asked for prompt action from UEFA:

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin issued a statement on Tuesday urging the "football family" to work together to "wage war on the racists and to marginalise their abhorrent views to the fringes of society."

Monday's match at the Vasil Levski Stadium was played out under a reduced crowd with 5,000 of the 46,340 seats blocked off. The partial stadium closure came after Bulgaria fans were found guilty of racist behaviour during qualifiers against Kosovo and the Czech Republic in June, per BBC Sport.