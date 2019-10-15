MLB Playoffs 2019: Live Stream Guide, TV Schedule, Times and Odds

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

Major League Baseball's postseason drama continues Wednesday with what could be the final day in 2019 featuring more than one game on the schedule.

The Washington Nationals have shut down the St. Louis Cardinals through three games in the National League Championship Series. Washington can secure its first-ever trip to the Fall Classic with a victory in Game 4.

The Houston Astros and New York Yankees shift to Yankee Stadium for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series. Houston avoided falling down two games thanks to Carlos Correa's walk-off homer in the 11th inning, but the Yankees' 7-0 win in Game 1 was as impressive an all-around performance as any team has had this postseason.

2019 MLB Playoffs Viewing Information

National League Championship Series (WAS leads 3-0)

Game 4: St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals (Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. ET)

Game 5 (If Necessary): St. Louis Cardinals at Washington Nationals (Wednesday, 4:08 p.m. ET)

Game 6 (If Necessary): Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals (Friday, 8:08 p.m. ET)

Game 7 (If Necessary): Washington Nationals at St. Louis Cardinals (Saturday, 8:08 p.m. ET)

All games broadcast on TBS and livestreaming on TBS.com.

American League Championship Series (Tied 1-1)

Game 3: Houston Astros at New York Yankees (Tuesday, 4:08 p.m. ET)

Game 4: Houston Astros at New York Yankees (Wednesday, 8:08 p.m. ET)

Game 5: Houston Astros at New York Yankees (Thursday, 8:08 p.m. ET)

Game 6 (If Necessary): New York Yankees at Houston Astros (Saturday, 4:08 p.m. ET)

Game 7 (If Necessary): New York Yankees at Houston Astros (Sunday, 7:38 p.m. ET)

All games broadcast on FS1 and livestreaming on FoxSports.com.

2019 World Series Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Houston Astros (+140; bet $100 to win $140)

Washington Nationals (+150)

New York Yankees (+275)

St. Louis Cardinals (+4000)

Predictions

Cardinals vs. Nationals

The Cardinals' bats have been almost completely silent through the first three games of the NLCS. They made the MLB record books, in a bad way, by scoring just two runs in 27 innings against the Nationals:

Some of those offensive struggles are understandable, especially in Game 2 and 3 when Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg started for Washington. It's much more difficult to explain Anibal Sanchez throwing 7.2 no-hit innings in Game 1 before Jose Martinez singled in the bottom of the eighth.

Sanchez was an effective pitcher with a 3.85 ERA during the regular season, but the bigger issue is St. Louis' offense essentially being an all-or-nothing group in the playoffs. In its three wins, the lineup has scored 25 runs. In its five losses, the group has been held to three runs with two shutouts.

Things won't get any easier for the Cardinals in Game 4 against Patrick Corbin. This will be the left-hander's first start since Game 1 of the NLDS against the Los Angeles Dodgers when he allowed one earned run with nine strikeouts in six innings.

Corbin has made three relief appearances in the interim, including getting Kolten Wong to groundout on the only pitch he threw in Game 2 against the Cardinals.

If there is a reason to hope the Cardinals will at least draw out the series one more day, their starting lineup will feature seven right-handed hitters (eight if starting pitcher Dakota Hudson is counted). Corbin allowed an OPS nearly 200 points higher against righties (.704) than lefties (.508) during the regular season.

One bad sign for the Cardinals, though, is relying on Hudson in a must-win game. The 25-year-old generates a lot of contact (136 strikeouts in 174.2 innings) and led MLB pitchers with 86 walks allowed during the regular season.

Even if the Cardinals happen to win Tuesday, the odds of them stringing together three more wins afterward with Scherzer and Strasburg looming in a potential Game 6 and 7 seem very long. Washington is playing at such a high level right now that there's no reason to think this series won't be a clean sweep.

Game 4 Prediction: Nationals defeat Cardinals, 6-2

Astros vs. Yankees

Things are much more interesting the American League, especially since the Astros have to win at least one road game to get the series back to Houston.

For all of the Astros' success over the past three seasons, winning away from Minute Maid Park in the playoffs has been a difficult task. They have lost nine of their last 14 games on the road in the postseason over the past three seasons, including all three to the Yankees in the 2017 ALCS.

One thing working in Houston's favor heading to New York this time around is Gerrit Cole finally makes his ALCS debut in Game 3 after dominating the Tampa Bay Rays in two ALDS starts.

Cole did make one start against the Yankees this season and allowed just three runs in seven innings, but that came back on April 9, so it's hard to think that tells us anything about what might happen Tuesday.

One thing that can be gleaned from the first two games of this series is how difficult runs have come for the Astros.

Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Houston went cold in Game 2 when Aaron Boone went to his bullpen:

It's no secret that the Yankees rely heavily on their bullpen, but there's clearly a good reason for it. Their relievers have posted a 1.88 ERA with 29 strikeouts in 24 innings and have been credited with four of New York's five wins this postseason.

Tuesday will be an interesting test for New York when Luis Severino starts opposite Cole. The hard-throwing right-hander finished with a good stat line in his ALDS start against the Minnesota Twins (zero runs and four strikeouts in four innings).

Severino allowed a lot of traffic in that game, including loading the bases with no outs in the second inning. He worked out of it by getting Miguel Sano to pop out before striking out Marwin Gonzalez and Jake Cave.

One key factor for Boone in his handling of Severino could be tied to Wednesday's weather forecast in New York. MLB is keeping an eye on rain that is expected, which could lead to Game 4 being postponed until Friday.

Given the high possibility of a postponement tomorrow, Boone may be more likely to go to his relievers early if Severino allows a lot of traffic knowing he may have an extra day off to work with.

As for the actual game scheduled Tuesday, the pitching matchup certainly favors Houston. Cole has stepped up on this stage in his two years with the Astros, including a win-or-go-home scenario against the Rays on Oct. 10.

Until anyone proves they can get to Cole this postseason, it's best to give him the benefit of the doubt no matter where the game is being played.

Game 3 Prediction: Astros defeat Yankees, 4-1