Report: Anthony Rizzo's Contract Option Picked Up by Cubs, Won't Hit Free Agency

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs picked up first baseman Anthony Rizzo's $14.5 million option for 2020, preventing the three-time All-Star from hitting the open market.

Jesse Rogers of ESPN reported the news, noting the Cubs "should announce it later today."

The move should come as no surprise, given the infielder's consistent production.

Rizzo is coming off a season in which he hit .293/.405/.520 with an OPS of .924. Though he failed to record triple digits in RBI for the first time since 2014, he still managed 27 home runs and 94 RBI.

The 30-year-old has proved to be durable throughout his career, averaging 153 games over the last seven seasons. However, back and ankle injuries contributed to him making only 146 appearances this season, his fewest since 2014.

Rizzo has proved to be an impact player both at the plate and in the field. He is an on-base machine (career .373 OBP) who also provides pop (218 home runs), and he has two Gold Gloves on his resume.

In the midst of his first full season in the majors in 2013, Rizzo signed a seven-year, $41 million extension with team options for the eighth and ninth seasons. It has turned out to be a very team-friendly deal, as the first baseman played a key role in helping the Cubs snap a 108-year title drought in 2016.

Although some players might have been bitter about missing out on millions, Rizzo has no regrets about signing that deal, per Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune:

"No, I definitely dream of it. Like that would've been nice. But I'm so set now and it's a good feeling not to have to worry about the stress of the outside variables of arbitration every year and this and that. Would I love to be paid more? Sure. Who wouldn't want to in any job?"

Rizzo added that he wants to be a Cub for life (though he previously spent 49 games in a San Diego Padres uniform):

"No doubt I could never see myself playing anywhere else, at least by my choice. Obviously I can't control what happens, but to be able to play here for basically my whole career would be pretty special. You look at the guys who have done that, especially with this franchise ... all the guys that have played here before us. It'd be cool to end my career here."

Rizzo will be in Chicago for at least one more season, and after that, it's up to the team. The Cubs hold a $14.5 million option for 2021, which is the final potential year of the contract.