AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from Oct. 16th

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Two of the more intense rivalries in AEW clashed in a star-studded tag team match pitting Jon Moxley and “The Bastard” Pac against “Hangman” Adam Page and Kenny Omega.

Moxley waved Omega on, daring him to enter the ring with him just weeks before their hotly anticipated bout at Full Gear in Baltimore on November 9. Omega did, disregarding chants of “happy birthday” to attack Moxley at the bell. On the floor, Page laid into Pac, not forgetting the controversial fashion in which The Bastard defeated him two weeks earlier.

Omega continued to wage war with Moxley until a well-placed knee to the midsection cut off his momentum. The Best Bout Machine created separation and tagged Page into the match. Hangman blasted Moxley with a big clothesline and sent him to the floor. He teased a moonsault from the top rope to the floor but a distraction from Pac allowed Moxley to shove Page from the top, back-first across the ring apron.

A handspring moonsault from Pac, from the ring and onto Page on the floor, earned heels their first sustained control of the bout.

Pac was braggadocious as he took the fight to Page, punishing him in the center of the ring. He joined Moxley in a big suplex that further put the babyfaces in dire straits. Moxley applied a cloverleaf to Page and taunted Omega, That momentary distraction allowed Page to rock him with a discus clothesline and put the former top contender to the AEW title to make the hot tag to Omega.

The birthday boy fired off a flurry of offense that grounded Pac and allowed him to score a two-count. He turned his attention to Moxley, dropping his Full Gear opponent before soaring through the air and wiping Pac out at ringside. Mox followed suit, though, wiping Omega out with a tope suicida. Page put an exclamation point on the sequence with a top-rope moonsault.

A sit-out spinebuster and shooting starr press to Pac combination by the babyfaces continued their roll. Moxley, though, dumped Omega to the floor and flattened Page.

The action continued to break down as chants of ‘AE-Dub’ filled the Liacouras Center. Omega and Moxley paired off in the center of the ring, peppering each other with rights and lefts before the former broke out a series of knees that stunned Moxley. The unpredictable madman of AEW answered with a lariat that turned Omega inside out.

From under the ring, Omega retrieved the barbwire-wrapped broom from a week ago and entered the squared circle with it. Moxley did the same with the bat from the same show. Pac, unimpressed by the weaponry, tossed it to the floor. Moxley responded by dropping his partner with the double-arm DDT and bailing on the match.

Page delivered the Buckshot Lariat and Omega followed with the V-Trigger. Page finished Pac off, applying the first blemish to The Bastard’s win-loss record in AEW.

Result

Page and Omega defeated Pac and Moxley

Grade

A+

Analysis

This did exactly what it had to do in that it built heat for Omega vs. Moxley at Full Gear by introducing those same weapons teased on last week’s show and gave Page a bit of retribution on Pac for the controversial loss on the debut episode of Dynamite.

Furthermore, it created a scenario where Page and Pac can compete again, each claiming victory over the other. A rubber match on pay-per-view is exactly what that program deserves.

The chemistry between the four competitors made for a hell of a tag team match that ranks among one of the best bouts in the short history of Dynamite.