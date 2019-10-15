NLCS Bracket 2019: Updated Cardinals vs. Nationals TV Schedule and Predictions

NLCS Bracket 2019: Updated Cardinals vs. Nationals TV Schedule and PredictionsOctober 15, 2019
The Washington Nationals could earn the fourth sweep in a best-of-seven National League Championship Series Tuesday.
If that is achieved, Dave Martinez's side would be the third NL East squad to do so. Atlanta swept Cincinnati in 1995, and the New York Mets finished the Chicago Cubs in four games in 2015. The 2007 Colorado Rockies are the other team to go unbeaten in the NLCS.
In his first postseason start since NLDS Game 1, Patrick Corbin will try to follow up on the dominant outings from Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.
Since scoring 13 runs in NLDS Game 5, the Cardinals have plated two runs. In order to extend the series, they must find a way to break out of their slump.
NLCS Schedule
All Times ET
Game 4: Tuesday, October 15 (8:05 p.m., TBS)
Game 5: Wednesday, October 16 (4:08 p.m., TBS)*
Game 6: Friday, October 18 (8:08 p.m., TBS)*
Game 7: Saturday, October 19 (8:08 p.m., TBS)*
Prediction
Washington over St. Louis in 4
Washington's starting pitchers have been fantastic.
The Nationals are the first team since the 1966 Baltimore Orioles to concede two runs or fewer in the first three games of a best-of-seven series, per MLB Stats:
The NL Wild-Card Game winners have led for 22 of the 27 innings, but the Nationals know the series is not over yet, as Ryan Zimmerman told Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.
"We still have work to do. We've accomplished nothing yet," Zimmerman said. "We'll come in (Tuesday) like we have the last three, four months and try to win the game that day. That's all we're going to worry about."
Washington is on a five-game postseason winning streak and has taken 15 of its last 17 games.
In Corbin's last 11 regular-season starts, he gave up five or more runs twice and let up two runs over six innings in NLDS Game 1.
The southpaw was rocked by the Dodgers in his first relief appearance, but since then, he has been perfect over 1.2 innings.
Corbin should have plenty of run support from an offense that produced eight runs on 11 hits Monday night.
Howie Kendrick has been the star of the series with four doubles and four RBI. He has the most postseason RBI for a player over 36 since David Ortiz and Carlos Beltran thrived in 2013, per MLB Stats:
Five Nationals have three or more NLCS hits, and they are still waiting for Juan Soto to erupt out of his 1-of-12 slump.
Washington's offense could be in for more success Tuesday against Dakota Hudson, who let up four runs to Atlanta in his only playoff appearance.
However, Mike Shildt's team is far from ready to concede the series to the Nationals, per MLB.com's Anne Rogers:
“I can tell you this, and it's appropriate for the area we're at. There is no concession speech being written. This is a team that can absolutely win four games in a row, and clearly, we have to start tomorrow. So take care of business tomorrow, and then who knows, right? This group will bite, scratch, and claw. We're going to figure out a way to win tomorrow.”
The 2004 Boston Red Sox are the only team to overcome a three-game deficit in a best-of-seven playoff series.
Before St. Louis sets its sights on a comeback, it has to win Game 4, and that requires more offensive production.
The Cardinals scored six runs against Corbin at Nationals Park April 29, so there is some hope an offensive reversal will happen.
But matching Washington's numbers may be too hard. The Nationals have a team batting average of .269, while St. Louis is hitting .121.
Jose Martinez has been the only glimmer of hope in the St. Louis order, and there is no guarantee he will get help in Game 4 to avoid the earliest possible NLCS exit.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.
Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.
Stanton Out of Game 3 Lineup
Giancarlo Stanton (quad) available off bench for ALCS Game 3