NLCS Bracket 2019: Updated Cardinals vs. Nationals TV Schedule and Predictions

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

The Washington Nationals could earn the fourth sweep in a best-of-seven National League Championship Series Tuesday.

If that is achieved, Dave Martinez's side would be the third NL East squad to do so. Atlanta swept Cincinnati in 1995, and the New York Mets finished the Chicago Cubs in four games in 2015. The 2007 Colorado Rockies are the other team to go unbeaten in the NLCS.

In his first postseason start since NLDS Game 1, Patrick Corbin will try to follow up on the dominant outings from Anibal Sanchez, Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

Since scoring 13 runs in NLDS Game 5, the Cardinals have plated two runs. In order to extend the series, they must find a way to break out of their slump.

NLCS Schedule

All Times ET

Game 4: Tuesday, October 15 (8:05 p.m., TBS)

Game 5: Wednesday, October 16 (4:08 p.m., TBS)*

Game 6: Friday, October 18 (8:08 p.m., TBS)*

Game 7: Saturday, October 19 (8:08 p.m., TBS)*

Prediction

Washington over St. Louis in 4

Washington's starting pitchers have been fantastic.

The Nationals are the first team since the 1966 Baltimore Orioles to concede two runs or fewer in the first three games of a best-of-seven series, per MLB Stats:

The NL Wild-Card Game winners have led for 22 of the 27 innings, but the Nationals know the series is not over yet, as Ryan Zimmerman told Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.

"We still have work to do. We've accomplished nothing yet," Zimmerman said. "We'll come in (Tuesday) like we have the last three, four months and try to win the game that day. That's all we're going to worry about."