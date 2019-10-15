Fantasy Football Week 7 Rankings: Top 50 Flex PPR Players

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

While the debates of poor officiating are about to explode, fantasy football can provide a calm outlet for NFL fans.

Or, it might also be time to panic in the fake football world, too. There is a red alert for Week 7: Christian McCaffrey is not available. We repeat: The top-scoring fantasy player is not available.

The Carolina Panthers are idle, along with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers. Other key players such as Chris Godwin, Nick Chubb and JuJu Smith-Schuster also must be benched for the weekend.

Jokes aside, panic isn't necessary if you have a quality replacement, especially one that's found in our top 50 for Week 7 of point-per-reception leagues.

Week 7 Top 50 Flex Players

1. Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG (vs. ARI)

2. Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN (at DET)

3. Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC (at CIN)

4. Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL (vs. PHI)

5. David Johnson, RB, ARI (at NYG)

6. Julio Jones, WR, ATL (vs. LAR)

7. Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR (at ATL)

8. Aaron Jones, RB, GB (vs. OAK)

9. DeAndre Hopkins, WR, HOU (at IND)

10. Adam Thielen, WR, MIN (at DET)

11. Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ (vs. NE)

12. Tyreek Hill, WR, KC (at DEN)

13. Keenan Allen, WR, LAC (at TEN)

14. Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (at CHI)

15. Michael Thomas, WR, NO (at CHI)

16. Chris Carson, RB, SEA (vs. BAL)

17. Julian Edelman, WR, NE (at NYJ)

18, Amari Cooper, WR, DAL (vs. PHI)

19. T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND (vs. HOU)

20. Larry Fitzgerald, WR, ARI (at NYG)

21. Travis Kelce, TE, KC (at DEN)

22. Michael Gallup, WR, DAL (vs. PHI)

23. Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA (vs. BAL)

24. Mark Ingram, RB, BAL (at SEA)

25. Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN (vs. KC)

26. Brandin Cooks, WR, LAR (at ATL)

27. George Kittle, TE, SF (at WAS)

28. Josh Jacobs, RB, OAK (at GB)

29. Robert Woods, WR, LAR (at ATL)

30. DJ Chark Jr., WR, JAC (at CIN)

31. Joe Mixon, RB, CIN (vs. JAC)

32. Derrick Henry, RB, TEN (vs. LAC)

33. Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN (vs. JAC)

34. Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET (vs. MIN)

35. Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN (vs. KC)

36. Kenny Golladay, WR, DET (vs. MIN)

37. John Brown, WR, BUF (vs. MIA)

38. Stefon Diggs, WR, MIN (at DET)

39. Will Fuller, WR, HOU (at IND)

40. Devonta Freeman, RB, ATL (vs. LAR)

41. James White, RB, NE (at NYJ)

42. Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS (vs. SF)

43. Zach Ertz, TE, PHI (at DAL)

44. Evan Engram, TE, NYG (vs. ARI)

45. Tevin Coleman, RB, SF (at WAS)

46. Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL (vs. LAR)

47. Alshon Jeffery, WR, PHI (at DAL)

48. Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC (at TEN)

49. Austin Hooper, TE, ATL (vs. LAR)

50. Carlos Hyde, RB, HOU (at IND)

Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants

The superstar runner isn't guaranteed to return in Week 7, but the unofficial signs are pointing in a promising direction.

If he's active Sunday, Barkley is a no-brainer start.

Barkley played two full games earlier this season, topping the 100-yard mark on the ground and catching at least three passes in both contests. The Giants turned to Daniel Jones in the game Barkley left with an ankle injury, but he already had five targets.

Monitoring his practice involvement is key; Ralph Vacchiano of SNY notes Barkley did individual work in Monday's light session.

But if that engagement progresses steadily this week, Barkley will be set for a return to New York's―and fantasy―lineups.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

Barring a major surprise, Teddy Bridgewater will remain under center as the replacement for the injured Drew Brees (thumb).

That might be a problem, because the Chicago Bears have only allowed 312.2 yards and 13.8 points per game. This is a huge test for Bridgewater and his ability to find Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas while likely under constant pressure.

Kamara is coming off a season-worst performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars, managing just 31 yards on 11 carries. He saved the PPR stat line with seven catches and 35 yards.

But that's concerning right before playing Chicago.

Unless your lineup is somehow loaded with premier choices, Kamara should be left untouched. The potential for a low score, however, should not be ignored.

Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Over the last two weeks, Will Fuller V has been in the right position to score at least five touchdowns. He shredded the Atlanta Falcons for three scores but dropped two against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Weighing his opportunity with execution is a bit tricky.

Fuller racked up 14 catches for 217 yards against Atlanta, putting up a ridiculous 53.7 PPR points. In five other games, however, he's managed just 19 receptions, 227 yards and zero scores for 39.7 points. But the red-zone targets are there now.

The speedy wideout is a quality option because he's going to attract somewhere around 6-10 targets. For your flex position, that's a reasonable number to chase.

Placing Fuller in the lineup is risky, but the upside is clear.

