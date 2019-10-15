MLB Playoffs 2019: Latest Results, Updated Schedule and Predictions

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The first 2019 World Series participant could be determined as early as Tuesday.

Washington will try to earn the first National League Championship Series sweep since 2015 in Game 4 against St. Louis.

Patrick Corbin is tasked with replicating the Nationals' three prior pitching gems in order to maximize the days of rest heading into the Fall Classic.

Houston and New York will play at least five games. The Astros are favored to take a 2-1 American League Championship Series lead through Gerrit Cole in Game 3.

Even if A.J. Hinch's team wins at Yankee Stadium, the series could go the distance given how strong both sides are.

ALCS Schedule and Results

All times ET

Game 1: New York 7, Houston 0

Game 2: Houston 3, New York 2 (Final/11 innings)

Game 3: Tuesday, Oct. 15 (4:08 p.m., FS1)

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 16 (8:08 p.m., FS1)

Game 5: Thursday, Oct. 17 (8:08 p.m., FS1)

Game 6: Saturday, Oct. 19 (4:08 p.m., FS1)*

Game 7: Sunday, Oct. 20 (7:38 p.m., FS1)*

NLCS Schedule and Results

Game 1: Washington 2, St. Louis 0

Game 2: Washington 3, St. Louis 1

Game 3: Washington 8, St. Louis 1

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 15 (8:05 p.m., TBS)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 16 (4:08 p.m., TBS)*

Game 6: Friday, Oct. 18 (8:08 p.m., TBS)*

Game 7: Saturday, Oct. 19 (8:08 p.m., TBS)*

* - if necessary.

Predictions

Houston over New York in 7

Earning four wins on Cole and Justin Verlander starts would be enough to push Houston into its second World Series in three years.

It won the first contest started by the duo Sunday as it downed the Yankees on a walk-off home run by Carlos Correa.

If the Yankees remain close, like they did in Game 2, they could throw a wrench in Houston's pitching dominance.

Cole had a 0.57 ERA with 25 strikeouts in the ALDS. If he produces another quality start, Luis Severino and the Yankees bullpen have to match that production in Game 3.

If New York can't capture its first ALCS game on home soil, earning wins against Jose Urquidy and Zack Greinke would be a much easier task.

Urquidy is not locked in as the Game 4 starter, but he makes the most sense with how Houston's rotation is organized.

Greinke was tagged for three earned runs on seven hits in Game 1, and he has conceded at least three times in his last five postseason starts.

In their last six regular-season home wins, the Yankees scored 37 runs, and they rocked Minnesota's pitching staff for 18 runs in Games 1 and 2 of the ALDS.

If that continues in Games 4 and 5 of the ALCS, Aaron Boone's team could return to Minute Maid Park with a one-game lead, but then it would have to win once versus Houston's pair of aces.

Houston was victorious in back-to-back starts by Verlander and Cole 15 times in the regular season and in the first two games of the ALDS.

Since Aug. 27, the 2017 World Series champion is 17-2 in starts by the pair of 20-game winners, and one of the defeats was suffered when Verlander landed a rare appearance on short rest in Game 4 versus Tampa Bay.

If Houston earns one win in the Bronx, it should be able to close out at home if its starters continue to minimize opposing offenses.

Washington over St. Louis in 4

Washington only has to win one of the next four games to clinch its first World Series berth.

Since their 19-31 start, the Nationals have lost four in a row just once, and that was to two divisional foes at the start of September.

A St. Louis comeback does not seem promising given how poorly it has performed at the plate.

The Nationals have outscored the Cardinals 13-2, and their three starters have combined to give up an unearned run on nine hits in 21.2 innings.

Since his NLDS Game 1 start, Patrick Corbin has featured three times in relief, including one-third of an inning at Busch Stadium on Saturday. The southpaw has conceded seven earned runs on seven hits and also walked seven batters this postseason.

If there is a time for St. Louis to win a game, Tuesday is it, as it rocked Corbin for six runs at Nationals Park on April 29.

In order to win, the Cardinals need a fast start, but Dexter Fowler and Kolten Wong are 0-for-21 out of the top two spots in the order.

Paul Goldschmidt and Marcell Ozuna, who had nine hits each in the NLDS, are 3-of-24 versus Washington.

If Mike Shildt's team takes Game 4, it will be likely be through a Dakota Hudson pitching gem.

The 25-year-old conceded four runs (one earned) to Atlanta in Game 4 of the NLDS, but he finished the regular season with seven earned runs over 27 innings.

If he finds that form, the Cardinals may have a chance, but their offense has garnered zero trust since the series began.

