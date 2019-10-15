NFL Power Rankings Week 7: 2019 Standings, Reaction for All Teams Post-MNF

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

For much of Monday night, it appeared the Green Bay Packers might suffer their second loss of the season in a home matchup against their NFC North rivals, the Detroit Lions.

The Lions scored the first 13 points of the game, and after the Packers rallied to tie it early in the second half, Detroit used a trio of field goals from Matt Prater to take a nine-point lead with 12 minutes, 17 seconds remaining.

However, Aaron Rodgers led a Packers comeback, throwing a 35-yard touchdown pass to Allen Lazard with 9:03 to go and putting Green Bay in position for Mason Crosby's game-winning 23-yard field goal as time expired to give it a 23-22 win.

The quarterback guided the Packers on a 14-play, 77-yard drive that set up Crosby's winning kick. And the 35-year-old remains a big reason why Green Bay is one of the best teams in the NFL this season.

With Week 6 complete, here's a look at the current standings and power rankings heading into Week 7.

NFL Week 6 Standings

AFC East

New England 6-0

Buffalo 4-1

N.Y. Jets 1-4

Miami 0-5

AFC North

Baltimore 4-2

Cleveland 2-4

Pittsburgh 2-4

Cincinnati 0-6

AFC South

Houston 4-2

Indianapolis 3-2

Jacksonville 2-4

Tennessee 2-4

AFC West

Kansas City 4-2

Oakland 3-2

Denver 2-4

L.A. Chargers 2-4

NFC East

Dallas 3-3

Philadelphia 3-3

N.Y. Giants 2-4

Washington 1-5

NFC North

Green Bay 5-1

Minnesota 4-2

Chicago 3-2

Detroit 2-2-1

NFC South

New Orleans 5-1

Carolina 4-2

Tampa Bay 2-4

Atlanta 1-5

NFC West

San Francisco 5-0

Seattle 5-1

L.A. Rams 3-3

Arizona 2-3-1

NFL Power Rankings

1. New England Patriots

2. New Orleans Saints

3. Green Bay Packers

4. San Francisco 49ers

5. Seattle Seahawks

6. Kansas City Chiefs

7. Baltimore Ravens

8. Buffalo Bills

9. Houston Texans

10. Chicago Bears

11. Carolina Panthers

12. Minnesota Vikings

13. Los Angeles Rams

14. Philadelphia Eagles

15. Dallas Cowboys

16. Indianapolis Colts

17. Detroit Lions

18. Oakland Raiders

19. Denver Broncos

20. Cleveland Browns

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Jacksonville Jaguars

23. Arizona Cardinals

24. Los Angeles Chargers

25. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

26. Tennessee Titans

27. New York Giants

28. New York Jets

29. Atlanta Falcons

30. Washington Redskins

31. Cincinnati Bengals

32. Miami Dolphins

The No. 4 49ers just keep rolling and moving up

John Cordes/Associated Press

Five straight wins to begin the season? Most people would be lying if they said they expected this from the 49ers this year.

But San Francisco has gotten off to an impressive start, opening a season 5-0 for the first time since 1990. It ranks fourth in the NFL in offensive yards per game (408), second in rushing yards per game (179.8) and second in yards allowed per game (237.4).

However, none of the five teams the 49ers have beaten have a winning record. Combined, those five teams are 9-21. And its next opponent is 1-5 Washington. But San Francisco will have plenty of time to earn quality wins, as it has two games against the Seahawks and matchups against the Packers, Ravens and Saints ahead.

If San Francisco keeps winning, it will keep moving up, perhaps even to the top of these rankings.

The Kansas City Chiefs only fall to No. 6...for now

Colin E. Braley/Associated Press

The Chiefs went to the AFC Championship Game last year, led by the NFL MVP, quarterback Patrick Mahomes. They then came out strong in 2019, winning four straight games to open the season.

However, they're starting to appear vulnerable. And while they remain at No. 6 in these power rankings, the Chiefs will start to slide even more if things keep going this way.

In the last two weeks, Kansas City has lost to Indianapolis and Houston. The Chiefs scored only 13 points against the Colts and gave up 31 points to the Texans at home, with both games showing legitimate concerns they'll have to correct moving forward.

This is a talented team, though, and star wide receiver Tyreek Hill has only played one full game (the last one) this season. Expect things to turn around soon to stop this slide.

The NFC North could turn into a great race

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

There is no team in the NFC North with more than two losses, so this could turn into a heated race for the division title down the stretch.

The Packers (5-1), Vikings (4-2) and Bears (3-2) are all strong teams that could be a challenge for others in the playoffs. Plus, the Lions are 2-2-1, and even though they lost to the Packers on Monday night, they could easily still ascend to the top of the division standings.

Green Bay has the early edge, though, especially because it is 3-0 in NFC North play, owning a win over each of its division rivals.

However, with 11 weeks of the regular season remaining, a lot can change. And this NFC North race has the potential to be exciting.