Cristiano Ronaldo Says 'Records Are Looking for Me' After 700th Career Goal

GENYA SAVILOV/Getty Images

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said "records are looking for me" after he netted the 700th goal of his professional career on Monday.

Ronaldo was on the scoresheet as his team suffered a disappointing 2-1 loss to Ukraine in their UEFA 2020 European Championship qualifying clash. The 34-year-old scored from the spot in the second half after his team had fallen two goals behind.

Speaking after the contest, the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star commented on his latest goalscoring landmark, noting that setting new standards is a natural thing for him, per Daniel Lewis of Goal:

"Not just anyone can reach this figure. Thank you to my team-mates, colleagues and coaches who have helped me to become the player I am.

"... How many records do I have? I don't know. I have to enjoy the moment and thank those who helped me reach this impressive mark.

"The last time I played at this ground I won the Champions League, a beautiful moment that is in the past. Today we played well but couldn't win. Records come naturally—I don't go looking for them; records are looking for me! Without having an obsession, they happen naturally."

Here is the penalty in question, which ultimately wasn't enough for Portugal to avoid their first defeat since the FIFA World Cup in Russia:

It's testament to the Juventus star that he's been able to continue to be effective in front of goal well into his 30s. Throughout his career, Ronaldo has made adjustments to his playing style, adapting from the flying winger that burst onto the scene at United into the penalty-box poacher he is today.

Thanks to those tweaks, he's been able to maintain excellent numbers in what would be the twilight of most players' careers:

Ronaldo will be hopeful there's more to come too. The fact he left the comfort zone of Real Madrid to join Juventus in the summer of 2018 suggests there's still plenty of drive in the Portuguese for new challenges.

He will be keen to fire the Bianconeri to Champions League glory this season, a competition in which he's thrived previously:

So far in the 2019-20 club season, Ronaldo has scored four goals in all competitions, helping Juventus to the top of Serie A and to four points from their first two Champions League games.

While success with his team will be provide motivation for Ronaldo, you sense the forward has always been as driven by personal accomplishments. While that individualistic streak in his play hasn't made him unanimously popular with neutral supporters, a Ronaldo hungry for goals will only be to the benefit of Portugal and Juventus as they chase glory in 2020.