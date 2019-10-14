LB Connor Barwin Announces Retirement from NFL After 10-Year Career

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Connor Barwin announced Monday he's retiring from the NFL.

"Tomorrow I turn 33 and after a decade of playing the greatest sport there is, I'm excited to say I'm moving on to the next chapter of my life," Barwin wrote in a post on Instagram. "To my coaches, teammates, fans, and family - thank you all! It was a honor to compete on Sundays for the last ten years."

Barwin last played for the New York Giants, making 12 combined tackles in 15 games a season ago. The Giants released him in February, and he went unsigned to this point of the 2019 campaign.

Barwin's best years came with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 31.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss in 64 games and was a Pro Bowler in 2014.

The former Cincinnati Bearcats star began his career with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the second round of the 2009 draft. He dislocated his ankle one game into his second season with Houston. Upon returning to the field in 2011, he hardly missed a beat and led the team in sacks (11.5).