LB Connor Barwin Announces Retirement from NFL After 10-Year Career

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistOctober 15, 2019

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - SEPTEMBER 30: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Connor Barwin #53 of the New York Giants in action against the New Orleans Saints on September 30, 2018 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Saints defeated the Giants 33-18. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Veteran linebacker Connor Barwin announced Monday he's retiring from the NFL.

"Tomorrow I turn 33 and after a decade of playing the greatest sport there is, I'm excited to say I'm moving on to the next chapter of my life," Barwin wrote in a post on Instagram. "To my coaches, teammates, fans, and family - thank you all! It was a honor to compete on Sundays for the last ten years."

Barwin last played for the New York Giants, making 12 combined tackles in 15 games a season ago. The Giants released him in February, and he went unsigned to this point of the 2019 campaign.

Barwin's best years came with the Philadelphia Eagles. He had 31.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss in 64 games and was a Pro Bowler in 2014.

The former Cincinnati Bearcats star began his career with the Houston Texans, who selected him in the second round of the 2009 draft. He dislocated his ankle one game into his second season with Houston. Upon returning to the field in 2011, he hardly missed a beat and led the team in sacks (11.5).

Related

    Tracy Walker Hit on Geronimo Allison

    Click to watch the vid then decide if Tracy Walker was going for the ball 💭

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tracy Walker Hit on Geronimo Allison

    Click to watch the vid then decide if Tracy Walker was going for the ball 💭

    Matt Hladik
    via The Spun

    MNF Refs Confused After TD 🧐

    Watch the refs after Kerryon Johnson scores...they were not on the same page

    NFL logo
    NFL

    MNF Refs Confused After TD 🧐

    Watch the refs after Kerryon Johnson scores...they were not on the same page

    nfl
    via Twitter

    What the Hell Happened to the Rams? 🤔

    Rams' margin for error is shrinking, and they may not have the talent to recover

    NFL logo
    NFL

    What the Hell Happened to the Rams? 🤔

    Rams' margin for error is shrinking, and they may not have the talent to recover

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Week 6 Report Card ✅

    Our experts grade the week's biggest topics

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Week 6 Report Card ✅

    Our experts grade the week's biggest topics

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report