Daniel Levy Says Tottenham Wanted to Sell More Players in Summer Transfer Window

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has said the club wanted to sell more players during the summer transfer window but were limited in the deals they could complete.

Spurs sold Kieran Tripper to Atletico Madrid for £20 million and around £12 million combined from the departures of Vincent Janssen and Georges-Kevin Nkoudou to Monterrey and Besiktas, respectively.

Levy recently said at a meeting with representatives of the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters Trust, per BBC Sport: "In 90 per cent of instances either a buyer couldn't be found for a player or the player didn't wish to join a club that had expressed an interest."

The chairman also suggested some long-term figures at the club wanted to leave for opportunities elsewhere, which could be a hint at the likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld or Danny Rose. Each of that trio were associated with moves away over the summer, per the report.

Rumours of disharmony among the squad and uncertain futures has coincided with a drop in results on the pitch. Tottenham have won twice in their last 10 games, a run that includes a 7-2 humiliation at home to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League (U.S. and UK viewers only):

Spurs finished runners-up in Europe's top competition last season and fourth in the Premier League despite becoming the first club to not complete a summer signing since the transfer window came into effect.

Mauricio Pochettino's side currently sit ninth in England's top tier, and there's a sense the Argentinian would have liked to remodel his squad to a greater extent in the summer.

Spurs broke their transfer record to sign midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Lyon for £55 million, while winger Ryan Sessegnon joined from Fulham for £25 million. The club also signed Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso on loan (with an option to buy) from Real Betis.

However, Eriksen, Vertonghen and Alderweireld each have contracts due to expire at the end of this season. The club faces losing all three senior stars for free in the summer unless they agree extensions, with each able to agree a pre-contract agreement outside the Premier League as of January.

Pochettino was recently hit by the news Hugo Lloris will be sidelined until early 2020 after he dislocated his elbow in a recent 3-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion.

That's led Spurs to re-sign 35-year-old Michel Vorm—whom they released at the end of last season—as a free agent:

The club's first full season at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium promised greater things, but Levy's recent comments suggest missed opportunities in the summer could have lasting damage on the campaign.