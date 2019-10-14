Patriots Rumors: Benjamin Watson to Re-Sign After Being Released Last Week

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

After releasing tight end Benjamin Watson last week, the New England Patriots are now expected to re-sign the veteran, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

The Patriots had just two tight ends on the roster and Matt Lacosse suffered a knee injury during Thursday's win over the New York Giants. Fullback Jakob Johnson was also placed on injured reserve after picking up a shoulder injury in Week 6.

Ryan Izzo was the only other tight end on the roster, though quarterback Tom Brady seemed nonplussed when asked about the depth at the position.

"I'm the quarterback. I don't make those decisions," he said last week, per Zack Cox of NESN. "Whoever's out there, that's who I've got to play with."

Watson represents an upgrade, especially as a pass-catcher with 530 receptions in his 14 years in the NFL. The 38-year-old began his career with New England from 2004-09, remaining an impact player with the Browns, Saints and Ravens.

He finished 2018 with 35 catches for 400 yards and two touchdowns in New Orleans despite starting just four of 16 games.

A four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs kept him off the field to start the season, but the Patriots could use his contributions in the passing attack. The remaining tight ends have combined for just nine catches so far in 2019, while receivers Josh Gordon and Phillip Dorsett are currently dealing with their own injuries.

Watson's experience could allow him to slide into a significant role as soon as he's activated.