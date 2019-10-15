Mexico vs. Panama: Live Stream, TV Schedule for 2019 CONCACAF Nations League

Jam Media/Getty Images

Mexico can take a lead in Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League if they beat Panama at the Estadio Azteca on Tuesday, their first home game of the inaugural tournament.

El Tri put five past Bermuda on Friday to move level on points with their competition, but Gerardo Martino's side can establish daylight for the first time with victory in Mexico City.

Panama haven't won any of their last seven meetings with this opponent and last defeated Mexico in July 2013; however, Mexico have also failed to score more than once in 90 minutes in their last six encounters.

The visitors are hoping for a miracle at the Azteca on Matchday 4, while Mexico will view this as their first opportunity to set the order in Group B.

Date: Tuesday, October 15

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET/2:30 a.m. BST (Wed., Oct. 16)

Venue: Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

Live Stream: fuboTV (U.S.), Univision Now (U.S.)

TV Info: TUDN (U.S.)

Preview

Mexico make a much-awaited return to the capital this week and look like firm favourites to dispatch Panama on paper, having shown much promise with a one-sided win over Bermuda in their Group B curtain-raiser.

Forward Jose Juan Macias, 20, netted a brace to go along with goals from Carlos Antuna, Hector Herrera and Hirving Lozano, while Nahki Wells was the lone scorer for Bermuda:

Macias stands a fine chance of keeping his place in the XI, while 19-year-old winger Diego Lainez—currently at Real Betis—is another pushing for minutes in the Mexico forward line.

Martino has made a bright start to the Nations League despite suggesting earlier in October that bigger nations—like Mexico and the United States—might see the contest as more of a distraction than their foes, per ESPN FC's Tom Marshall:

Panama are one of those who would see Tuesday's fixture as an opportunity to impress against a greater power, with Gold Cup champions Mexico expected to clinch three points with relative ease.

But the recent matchups between these two countries have been close, and it was only in November 2016 that Panama held El Tri to a scoreless draw during 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying.

Not only that, but Panama managed to score four of their own and beat Bermuda by an almost identical scoreline to Mexico in September:

Striker Gabriel Torres is Panama's most prolific active scorer with 18 international goals to his name. Centre-back Roman Torres is the national team's most experienced active player with 114 caps—fourth on Panama's all-time list—and his spirits will be high following a recent winner against Minnesota United in MLS:

Panama will be less likely to cause an upset away from home, with Mexico hoping to extend their unbeaten run against this opponent and take top spot in the process.