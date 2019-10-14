Chile Manager Says Alexis Sanchez Could Be Out 'For 2 or 3 Months'

Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Chile manager Reinaldo Rueda said on Monday that Alexis Sanchez may need to undergo surgery and could miss up to three months of action after suffering an ankle injury against Colombia on Saturday.

Rueda told reporters that Sanchez's club side, Inter Milan, will now decide how best to proceed with the forward, who joined the club on a season-long loan from Manchester United in August.

"He could end up under the knife. Inter, his club, will decide," he said. "We could lose him for two or three months. It's a shame because he had started playing again with Inter and scored two goals while also playing in the Champions League. He was happy and super motivated. Now we have to wait for these decisive hours."

Sanchez picked up the injury in a challenge from Juan Cuadrado during their friendly and has been diagnosed by the Football Federation of Chile as having suffered a "dislocation of the tendons" in the left ankle, per Football Italia.

The news will be a fresh setback to the forward, who has endured a miserable time since leaving Arsenal for Manchester United in January 2018. Sanchez struggled with poor form and injuries during his spell at Old Trafford and managed just five goals in 45 appearances for the Red Devils.

Journalist Tom McDermott has described his signing as one of the worst of all time:

The 30-year-old moved to Inter Milan in September on a loan deal until the end of June. Manchester United are believed to be "subsidising" his weekly wages of £400,000 a week, according to BBC Sport.

Sanchez had enjoyed an eventful start to life in Serie A. His first start for his new club saw him score and get sent off in a 3-1 Serie A win over Sampdoria:

He started again in Inter's 2-1 defeat to Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League. He produced an assist and put in a lively showing against his former team at the Camp Nou.

Yet Inter may have to wait to see Sanchez in action again. The injury will be a source of frustration for both club and player, who will be hoping he can get his career back on track in Italy.