Steven Gerrard Would Have 'Loved' to Play for Jurgen Klopp, Talks Liverpool Exit

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has said he would have "loved" playing under the club's current manager Jurgen Klopp and has admitted he wonders if he left the Reds too early.

Gerrard, who is now the manager of Rangers, departed Anfield after a distinguished career in the summer of 2015, leaving to join Los Angeles Galaxy. Klopp was appointed by Liverpool in October that year, replacing Brendan Rodgers as manager.

Speaking about the end of his Liverpool playing days, Gerrard said he thinks he might have been able to have an impact during Klopp's first season in charge, per Allan Valente of Sky Sports:

"I always had little thoughts as I've gone along. Should I have stayed at Liverpool? Should I have signed a year extension? Maybe I might have been able to have that cameo under Jurgen Klopp as maybe a squad player.

"These things always cross my mind but, look, I made decisions. I am very proud of my Liverpool career, I am very proud of where I am up to now in my management. I want to give that my full focus and keep trying to learn and grow and improve and see where that journey takes me now.

"But, of course, you always have little moments—imagine if I'd stayed at Liverpool a bit longer and maybe I'd bumped into Klopp, as someone who could maybe have given him 10-15 minutes off the bench. Of course it has crossed my mind—I would have loved that."

The Rangers boss was speaking after a legends game, in which he represented his current club and former employers:

The ex-midfielder showed he still has plenty of quality on the pitch during the game, in which Liverpool ran out 3-2 winners in the encounter:

Gerrard is regarded as one of the best players to ever represent Liverpool. During this time at the club he captained the team to UEFA Champions League glory in 2005; he also won the FA Cup twice, the League Cup three times and made a total of 710 appearances for the Reds.

Under Klopp, Liverpool have started the 2019-20 season in red-hot form, winning their first eight games in a row and building an eight-point lead over Manchester City at the summit of the Premier League table.

Earlier in the season, Gerrard spoke of how much admiration he has for the job Klopp is doing at Anfield:

Klopp is already an iconic figure at Liverpool after steering the team to UEFA Champions League glory last season. However, beating City to the Premier League and ending the team's 30-year wait for a league title would likely eclipse that accomplishment.

Gerrard is also trying to steer his side to a long awaited title and has enjoyed a strong start to the campaign. Rangers lead the Scottish Premier League by two points after seven games. They will be seeking to end the eight-year stranglehold rivals Celtic have had on the division.