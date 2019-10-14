Florentino Perez Says 'Sergio Ramos Legend Will Continue' After Record Spain Cap

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has backed Sergio Ramos to add to his reputation as one of the best defenders of his generation in the final years of his career.

The centre-back made history on Saturday when he became Spain's most capped player in history in the 1-1 draw with Norway. Ramos represented the national team for the 168th time, overtaking the landmark set by former Real Madrid team-mate Iker Casillas.

Speaking about the Los Blancos captain, Perez said he thinks there is still more to come from Ramos, per Marca:

"Beyond just his condition, which we can all see, technically and physically, he has other aspects like his ambition and his leadership which have made him a legend not just for Real Madrid and Spain, but for world football."

"All of these conditions keep going for him like he is just starting out, and I'm convinced the Sergio Ramos legend will continue."

B/R Football looked at some other iconic names Ramos is now alongside after becoming the player to represent his country the most:

Casillas sent his congratulations to the defender with the following post on social media:

Not only has Ramos been a consistent figure for his country, he was a pillar of strength in one of the most dominant sides the international stage has ever seen.

Between 2008 and 2012, La Roja won the FIFA World Cup and two UEFA European Championship titles. Ramos played in all three finals, operating as a right-back in the 2008 and 2010 successes, before captaining the side to success as a centre-back in 2012.

Ramos is also considered one of the greatest players in the history of Real Madrid, winning the UEFA Champions League on four occasions. The defender scored in two of those finals, most memorably in 2014 against Atletico Madrid in the 93rd minute to send the match into extra time.

Per Copa90, like Perez, Ramos thinks there is still plenty more to come:

Last season was a challenging one for the 33-year-old, as Madrid struggled in all competitions. While the team underperformed, Ramos toiled individually, too, as he was rash in his decisions and cost his team some crucial points.

In the current campaign, there have been better signs for the Madrid captain. Although Los Blancos' defence is still not watertight, Ramos has helped the team keep some important clean sheets this season, most notably against Sevilla and Atletico Madrid away from home.

Ramos' influence will be crucial to Real in the coming weeks, as they have a number of vital games on the horizon. After Saturday's showdown with Mallorca, they face Galatasaray in the UEFA Champions League away from home and then visit Barcelona for the first Clasico of the season.