Jorginho 'Will Always Feel the Desire to Come Back Home' to Serie A, Says Agent

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Chelsea's Jorginho "will always feel the desire to come back home" to Italy, according to his agent, Joao Santos.

The Brazilian-born midfielder moved away from Italy for the first time his career in July 2018 when he followed manager Maurizio Sarri from Napoli to Stamford Bridge.

His debut season in the Premier League was underwhelming, but he has started the new campaign positively under new manager Frank Lampard:

Jorginho has also now firmly established his spot in the Italy national team and netted from the penalty spot against Greece in a 2-0 UEFA Euro 2020 qualifier on Saturday:

Santos is happy with his client's form at the moment and his position at Chelsea, but he did not rule out a potential future return for Jorginho to Serie A, per Radio Sportiva (h/t Metro):

"It has certainly been a positive year for Jorginho. He is doing well for the Nazionale and can take part in the Euros. He always converts his penalties, I am very happy for him, as he is working so hard every day.

"Naturally, it was not positive when Giampiero Ventura was the Italy coach, but he has slowly become first choice in that midfield. It certainly helps that he plays for Chelsea, because it's a very intense style of football in England and he learned a lot from both Maurizio Sarri and Frank Lampard.

"I think Jorginho can do very well at the Euros and, why not, also at the next World Cup. As for a return to Serie A, anything is possible. He will always feel the desire to come back home."

Chelsea made a poor start to their first campaign under Lampard, losing 4-0 to Manchester United on the opening day of the 2019-20 Premier League season.

However, they are on a run of four wins in a row in all competitions and have moved up to fifth in the English top flight, just two points off second-placed Manchester City:

Given Lampard's inexperience as a manager and Chelsea's transfer ban, expectations were low for the Blues ahead of 2019-20.

It seemed unlikely they would launch a title bid, and that is still unlikely to materialise.

But morale is high at Stamford Bridge, not least because of the number of academy players Lampard is using to good effect:

Alongside more experienced players like Jorginho, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta, Chelsea's youngsters are making the west London side an increasingly enjoyable team to watch.

Once he is able to bolster his squad with some well-chosen signings, Lampard may yet fashion a side capable of challenging for the league, especially if Jorginho continues to flourish in the middle of the park.