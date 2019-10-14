NFL Week 7 Predictions: Initial Vegas Odds, Lines, Spreads and Projections

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The only undefeated team in the NFC is one of the biggest Week 7 favorites.

San Francisco opened as a 10-point favorite for its cross-country trip to face Washington, who broke its winless start Sunday.

The last time Washington was a double-digit underdog at home, it failed to cover against New England, another team that possesses a large line.

In fact, the pair of AFC East games in Week 7 have two of the three highest spreads, with Buffalo and the Patriots favored by a combined 26.5 points.

However, underdogs could continue to be the betting story after nine won in Week 6. With nine spreads of seven points or fewer, there could be action in different directions before Sunday.

NFL Week 7 Schedule

All Times ET.

Odds via Caesars; predictions against the spread in bold.

Thursday, October 17

Kansas City (-3.5) at Denver (8:20 p.m., Fox/NFL Network)

Sunday, October 20

Miami at Buffalo (-17) (1 p.m., CBS)

Jacksonville (-3.5) at Cincinnati (1 p.m., CBS)

Oakland at Green Bay (-7) (1 p.m., CBS)

Houston at Indianapolis (-1.5) (1 p.m., CBS)

Los Angeles Rams (-3) at Atlanta (1 p.m., Fox)

Minnesota at Detroit (Pick 'em) (1 p.m., Fox)

Arizona at New York Giants (-2.5) (1 p.m., Fox)

San Francisco (-10) at Washington (1 p.m., Fox)

Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee (No Line) (4:05 p.m., CBS)

New Orleans at Chicago (-3.5) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Baltimore at Seattle (-4) (4:25 p.m., Fox)

Philadelphia at Dallas (-3) (8:20 p.m., NBC)

Monday, October 21

New England (-9.5) at New York Jets (8:15 p.m., ESPN)

Projections

San Francisco (-10) at Washington

San Francisco's defense could again be the star in Week 7.

In the last two games, Nick Bosa and Co. limited Cleveland and the Los Angeles Rams to 10 points. In Week 7, the 49ers face a Washington offense that produced 42 points in its last four contests.

Robert Saleh's defense has given up the fewest total yards in the NFL, and it ranks second in yards conceded per game behind New England.

Washington's offense sits 28th in yards per game with 286.5, and it has failed to develop a consistent rushing attack with 81.5 yards per contest.

If the Redskins can't have any offensive balance, Case Keenum could get swallowed up by Bosa, Dee Ford and DeForest Buckner, all of whom have three sacks.

The NFC West leader also has five defensive ends with four or more tackles for loss, which leads us to believe Adrian Peterson and Chris Thompson will not have much of an impact.

Keenum has been sacked seven times and intercepted on four occasions, and he has not produced a completion percentage over 55 in his last two starts.

When New England visited FedEx Field, the Redskins managed 223 total yards, but 65 came on Steven Sims Jr.'s first-quarter touchdown run.

If Washington's offense is unable to threaten San Francisco's defense, it could suffer its fifth double-digit defeat.

If its defense thrives, San Francisco can produce a few extended drives with Tevin Coleman and Matt Breida carving up the Washington front seven.

In the last two games, the running back tandem has 292 rushing yards to complement an accurate Jimmy Garoppolo, who has eight failed passes since returning from the Week 4 bye.

Miami at Buffalo (-17)

James Kenney/Associated Press

Buffalo begins a three-game home stand in Week 7 off a bye.

The fresh Bills defense could run rampant against a Miami offense that has done little to impress anyone.

In Week 6, the Dolphins had to switch back to Ryan Fitzpatrick after Josh Rosen produced 85 yards on 25 attempts versus Washington.

Sunday marks the start of an extended road swing for the Dolphins. In their lone road loss to Dallas, they produced 283 total yards, but struggled to run the ball.

Buffalo's defense has held all five of its opponents under 20 points, and it should continue that run at New Era Field.

Miami's quarterbacks have been sacked 24 times and thrown nine interceptions. If Jordan Phillips, Jerry Hughes and the Buffalo defensive line produce enough pressure, it could set up Tre'Davious White, Micah Hyde or another secondary member for a defensive touchdown.

In order to cover the enormous spread, Josh Allen needs to tear apart the Miami defensive backfield that was gashed for over 240 passing yards in four of five games.

If Allen is able to hit John Brown or Cole Beasley for a long score, it could help cover the 17-point line.

Allen's turnover rate should concern Buffalo bettors, as he has seven interceptions compared to five passing touchdowns.

However, he is coming off a positive outing versus Tennessee in which he produced two scores and a pick.

If Buffalo's defense holds Miami from doing anything productive, the opportunity should be there for Allen and Co. to capitalize and open up a lead around 20 points.

