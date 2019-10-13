Lonzo Ball Gives LaMelo Advice Ahead of Australia Move in 'Ball in the Family'

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

"I just want to make sure I can do whatever I can to make sure he's ready."

That is what New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball said on the latest episode of the Ball in the Family Facebook show when talking about younger brother LaMelo Ball.

Much of the episode focused on LaMelo's preparation for his journey to Australia, where he plays for the Illawarra Hawks of the National Basketball League. Lonzo made a point of taking the talented youngster under his wing during the latest episode and stressed the importance of eating right, training and even mixing in some pilates when necessary.

LaMelo announced he was going to Australia on ESPN's The Jump in June:

Lonzo said he has played against teams in the NBL and knows LaMelo will face more physical defenses than what he grew accustomed to in high school and Lithuania. With that in mind, the Pelicans playmaker took a more physical approach during a one-on-one game, which he won, and advocated for adding strength during training.

There is a good chance LaMelo will join his older brother in the NBA in the near future, seeing as how Jonathan Givony of ESPN called him a "real No. 1 pick contender."

While the once highly regarded recruit didn't play in college, he has something many other prospects don't—an older brother to show him the ropes because he has been through much of what is to come.

Lonzo was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft and played under the bright lights of Los Angeles as a member of the Lakers. He would know what it takes to get to the NBA as well as anyone, and he did his best to impart his wisdom to his younger brother during Sunday's episode.