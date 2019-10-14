2020 NFL Mock Draft: Breaking Down Post-Week 6 Predictions

Sam Craft/Associated Press

Although the 2019 regular season is still young, several teams already know it's time to focus on the 2020 NFL draft. Week 6 also provided a little bit of separation at the top, too.

Of course, we mean the top of the draft order.

Both the New York Jets and Washington picked up their first wins of the campaign, and the latter result was potentially crucial for draft purposes. Washington clipped the Miami Dolphins, who "secured" the tiebreaker to stay higher than the NFC East squad if they end up level on wins come the end of the campaign.

Miami remains locked in a, uh, thrilling race with the Cincinnati Bengals for the No. 1 overall pick in next April's draft.

2020 Round 1 Mock Draft

1. Cincinnati Bengals: Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

2. Miami Dolphins: Chase Young, DE, Ohio State

3. Washington: Andrew Thomas, OT, Georgia

4. Atlanta Falcons: A.J. Epenesa, DE, Iowa

5. New York Jets: Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: CeeDee Lamb, WR, Oklahoma

7. Cleveland Browns: Tristan Wirfs, OT, Iowa

8. Miami Dolphins (from PIT): Justin Herbert, QB, Oregon

9. New York Giants: Grant Delpit, S, LSU

10. Los Angeles Chargers: Jake Fromm, QB, Georgia

11. Tennessee Titans: Jeffrey Okudah, CB, Ohio State

12. Denver Broncos: Isaiah Simmons, LB, Clemson

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Derrick Brown, DT, Auburn

14. Arizona Cardinals: Javon Kinlaw, DT, South Carolina

15. Dallas Cowboys: Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama

16. Los Angeles Rams: Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

17. Indianapolis Colts: Tee Higgins, WR, Clemson

18. Oakland Raiders (from CHI): Henry Ruggs III, WR, Alabama

19. Detroit Lions: Alex Leatherwood, OL, Alabama

20. Carolina Panthers: CJ Henderson, CB, Florida

21. Philadelphia Eagles: Laviska Shenault, WR, Colorado

22. Oakland Raiders: Joe Burrow, QB, LSU

23. Baltimore Ravens: Trey Adams, OL, Washington

24. Minnesota Vikings: Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama

25. Miami Dolphins (from HOU): Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama

26. Buffalo Bills: Yetur Gross-Matos, DE, Penn State

27. Green Bay Packers: Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State

28. Seattle Seahawks: Paulson Adebo, CB, Stanford

29. Kansas City Chiefs: D'Andre Swift, RB, Georgia

30. New Orleans Saints: Lucas Niang, OT, TCU

31. San Francisco 49ers: Bryce Hall, CB, Virginia

32. New England Patriots: Kristian Fulton, CB, LSU

Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Alabama

He's probably going to be the No. 1 overall pick. Where's he headed?

After Sunday's action in Week 6, it appears the Bengals and Dolphins are the most likely destinations. Cincinnati mustered only 250 yards in a loss to the Ravens, and Miami's dropped two-point conversion handed Washington its first win of the season.

Expecting a surge from either team is unwise, and neither are tied to their current quarterbacks.

Tagovailoa, meanwhile, continues to obliterate box scores for Alabama. He's guided the Crimson Tide to a 6-0 start while racking up 2,011 yards and 27 touchdowns to one interception in six games. The junior has also scampered for two scores.

While he's hoping to lead Alabama back to the College Football Playoff, Tagovailoa might have Dec. 22 circled on his calendar. Miami hosts Cincinnati that day, perhaps with the No. 1 pick at stake.

Jerry Jeudy, WR, Alabama

Tagovailoa's favorite target is Jerry Jeudy, a smooth and dynamic route-runner who absolutely has top-five upside.

Jeudy won the Biletnikoff Award in 2018 after amassing 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns on 68 catches. So far in 2019, he's grabbed 42 passes for 538 yards and six scores.

And the Jets sure could use a wideout like him.

Sam Darnold is their long-term quarterback, but New York's receiving corps has Jamison Crowder, Robby Anderson―whose contract is expiring―and not much else at the position. While Quincy Enunwa has talent, his injury history is a major cause for concern. The Jets absolutely need to upgrade around Darnold.

Given the premium placed on quarterbacks, left tackles and playmaking rushers, New York has a great chance to snag Jeudy.

Tyler Biadasz, C, Wisconsin

Andy Manis/Associated Press

The Rams need offensive help.

Considering the deserved praise for Sean McVay over the last two years, that sentence feels strange. However, the truth is Los Angeles has lost the dynamic portion of its rushing attack.

We can debate Todd Gurley's health and long-term value, but the more important issue is the offensive line. The Rams chose to not re-sign center John Sullivan this offseason, and though he had a mediocre 2018, his replacement―Brian Allen―is having a worse campaign. Starting tackles Andrew Whitworth and Rob Havenstein are having poor seasons, too.

Los Angeles should have a close eye on Tyler Biadasz, a terrific run-blocker who can replace Allen in the middle and be a powerful force up front immediately.

One player will not settle the offensive line. Gurley's health is a major question too. But adding Biadasz would be a positive, critical step in the right direction for the Rams.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.