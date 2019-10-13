Carlos Beltran Says He Rejected Cubs, Padres Interviews; Only Considering Mets

Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images

Carlos Beltran turned down interview opportunities with the Chicago Cubs and San Diego Padres as they search for a manager, according to MLB.com's Nathalie Alonso.

Beltran said he would only consider joining the New York Mets, which he described as "the right fit for me," per Alonso.

Beltran retired after playing 20 seasons following the 2017 season. The outfielder spent six-and-a-half seasons with the Mets, helping them reach the National League Championship Series in 2006.

Upon ending his playing career, Beltran focused on a transition to management. The Puerto Rico native interviewed with the New York Yankees, with whom he played for in 2014-16, in November 2017; the team eventually hired Aaron Boone as their new manager. Beltran accepted a special adviser role to general manager Brian Cashman last December.

The 42-year-old told SNY's Andy Martino how his front office work with the Yankees has prepared him well for an eventual move to the dugout:

The New York Post's Mike Puma noted how Beltran had friction with Mets ownership, including when he underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in 2010 that left him unavailable for the start of the year.

According to MLB Network's Jon Heyman, he has supporters inside the Mets' front office:

Beltran's lack of experience obviously would make him a risky hire for any franchise, but the Yankees have back-to-back 100-seasons under Boone, who was a television analyst before becoming their manager. Likewise, Alex Cora was a broadcaster and had only one year as a bench coach before leading the Boston Red Sox in his first year with the team to the 2018 World Series championship.

Beltran's familiarity with the team and the New York market, coupled with his reputation as a player, would make him a good fit for the Mets.