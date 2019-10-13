Bayern Munich Chairman Dismisses Thomas Muller January Transfer Rumours

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has played down rumours star forward Thomas Muller could leave the club in the January transfer window, saying he's glad the German is upset with his current role.

Speaking to Welt am Sonntag (h/t Goal's Michael Plant), Rummenigge said the relationship between club and player remains solid, and a January exit is unlikely: "I can not imagine that. The relationship between Thomas and Bayern is totally intact and will remain an important part of our club. If Thomas would sit contentedly on the bench, he would be in the wrong club. That's the reaction we even want, but he still has to deal with the situation seriously. He's exemplary."

Per Plant, Muller fuelled the exit speculation when he said he will have to think about his future if his minor role doesn't change. Team-mate Joshua Kimmich also responded to the reports, saying he understands Muller's frustration, per AS.

Per the Liverpool Echo, the Reds are among the clubs linked with the 30-year-old:

Muller was born in Bavaria and spent a good portion of his youth days in the club's academy before making his professional debut in 2008. He has spent his entire senior career with Bayern and can be considered a club legend already.

The Bundesliga's official YouTube channel ran a profile of the unique forward:

Muller tends to do his best work in a free role, playing as an attacking midfielder and secondary striker and exploiting the space between defenders. Because he has no true set role, he's a nightmare to defend.

That versatility and unique playing style has worked against him under Niko Kovac, however. The manager has frequently gone to loanee Philippe Coutinho, a more traditional attacking midfielder, to start the season.

Muller has played in all seven Bundesliga matches so far for Bayern but started four on the bench and hasn't completed 90 minutes in any of his starts. Kovac has made it clear Muller is not a key player for him, per football writer Raphael Honigstein:

With almost 500 career appearances and more than 180 goals, it would be hard to imagine Muller playing for a different club. Kovac has not been a rousing success at the Allianz Arena so far, and between the two, he seems the more likely to go if push comes to shove.