Redskins Rumors: Search for Gruden's Replacement Won't Start Until After Season

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistOctober 13, 2019

LANDOVER, MD - AUGUST 29: Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder stands on the field before a preseason game between the Baltimore Ravens and Redskins at FedExField on August 29, 2019 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)
Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins were the first team to fire a head coach in 2019, but they won't use the extra time to find a replacement for Jay Gruden.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the organization won't begin a coaching search until after the season.

One name that has been floated as a possible option is Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, but that appears unlikely.

"I don't see Mike going to Washington," a source told Schefter. "That is so far-fetched. It's so far out there. It would have to be a deal that the league never has seen before and would change the way business is done in football, and I don't see that happening."

Bill Callahan has been named the interim coach for Washington following an 0-5 start to the season.

    

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Tyreek Hill Will to Play for First Time Since Opener

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Tyreek Hill Will to Play for First Time Since Opener

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Falcons Not Looking to Make Quick Move on HC Quinn

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Falcons Not Looking to Make Quick Move on HC Quinn

    NFL.com
    via NFL.com

    Report: Panthers May Stick with Kyle Allen

    Allen may remain starting QB, but Carolina will make decision when Cam is healthy

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Panthers May Stick with Kyle Allen

    Allen may remain starting QB, but Carolina will make decision when Cam is healthy

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Thompson Struggles to Adjust to Coaching Change

    Washington Redskins logo
    Washington Redskins

    Chris Thompson Struggles to Adjust to Coaching Change

    Mike Florio
    via ProFootballTalk