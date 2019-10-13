Redskins Rumors: Search for Gruden's Replacement Won't Start Until After Season

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

The Washington Redskins were the first team to fire a head coach in 2019, but they won't use the extra time to find a replacement for Jay Gruden.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the organization won't begin a coaching search until after the season.

One name that has been floated as a possible option is Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, but that appears unlikely.

"I don't see Mike going to Washington," a source told Schefter. "That is so far-fetched. It's so far out there. It would have to be a deal that the league never has seen before and would change the way business is done in football, and I don't see that happening."

Bill Callahan has been named the interim coach for Washington following an 0-5 start to the season.

