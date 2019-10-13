Coco Gauff Is Youngest American Woman to Win Tour Singles Title Since 1991

BARBARA GINDL/Getty Images

Coco Gauff became the youngest American woman to win a tour singles title since 1991 on Sunday when she clinched victory at the Linz Open in Austria:

The 15-year-old beat 2017 French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko in three sets in the final to write her name into the history books:

Gauff entered the main draw as a lucky loser after Angelique Kerber withdrew because of injury, and she beat top seed Kiki Bertens and Andrea Petkovic on her way to the final.

The win also means Gauff will surge up the rankings and break into the top 100 for the first time, as noted by journalist Jose Morgado:

Gauff had to save two break points in her opening service game before racing into a 3-0 lead. Ostapenko could not carve out any more opportunities to break back, as the teenager took the opening set 6-3.

However, Ostapenko did recover in the second set with some aggressive play to level the match and force the final into a decider.

There was controversy at the start of the third set. A line call went against Ostapenko and gave Gauff an early break, which left the Latvian furious, per Metro's George Bellshaw:

Gauff broke again to take a commanding lead 5-0 but let two championship points slip away as Ostapenko held serve and then broke to love to make it 5-2.

The teenager's father, Corey, then appeared on court and provided some guidance, as shown by Eurosport:

The pep talk appeared to make the difference, as Gauff closed out the victory in the next game to clinch the first singles titles of her career.

Gauff offered her thoughts after lifting the trophy:

The win continues a memorable breakthrough season for the teenager. Gauff beat Venus Williams at Wimbledon 2019 and reached the fourth round before going out to eventual champion Simona Halep.