Premier League Week 9 Fixtures: EPL Picks and Predictions

Premier League leaders Liverpool's trip to Old Trafford to take on fierce rivals Manchester United is the pick of the fixtures in Week 9 as domestic football resumes after the international break.

Victory for the Reds would maintain their perfect start to the season and see them equal Manchester City's record of 18 consecutive Premier League wins.

The Red Devils have endured a poor start to the season and were beaten by Newcastle United last time out. They head into the weekend just two points off the bottom three and in desperate need of a result.

Elsewhere, defending champions Manchester City are away at Crystal Palace, Arsenal take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane and Chelsea host Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League Fixtures and Picks

Saturday, October 19

Everton vs. West Ham United, 12:30 p.m. BST, 7:30 a.m. ET (Draw)

Bournemouth vs. Norwich City, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Bournemouth win)

Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Draw)

Chelsea vs. Newcastle United, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Chelsea win)

Leicester City vs. Burnley, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Leicester win)

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Spurs win)

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton, 3 p.m. BST, 10 a.m. ET (Wolves win)

Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City, 5:30 p.m. BST, 12:30 p.m. ET (Manchester City win)

Sunday, October 20

Manchester United vs. Liverpool, 4:30 p.m. BST, 11:30 a.m. ET (Liverpool win)

Monday, October 21

Sheffield United vs. Arsenal, 8 p.m. BST, 3 p.m. ET (Draw)

Liverpool to Pour More Misery On Manchester United

Liverpool have been unstoppable in the league in 2019-20, racking up eight wins in row. The team also boast the meanest defence in the top flight, with just six goals conceded.

Jurgen Klopp's side are the only team with a perfect league record across Europe's top five divisions and would love nothing better than to extend that record and make history against United:

Liverpool's unbeatable form has given them an eight-point lead at the top of the table, which will give supporters confidence they can end their long wait to be crowned champions of England.

On current form, the Reds are big favourites to make it nine wins in a row and inflict a fourth Premier League defeat of the season on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's struggling side.

The Red Devils reached a new low in the defeat to Newcastle that saw them once again struggle to create chances and fail to find the back of the net.

Solskjaer's side have managed just one goal in their last three Premier League outings and have lacked creativity and an attacking threat all season.

Alex Shaw at ESPN FC highlighted just how poor the club's form has been:

Yet Manchester United possess a good home record against Liverpool. The Red Devils have lost just one of the last 10 league meetings between the two sides at Old Trafford, winning seven and drawing two.

Manchester City Face Tough Test at Selhurst Park

Manchester City have little room for error if they are to retain their title after slipping to their second Premier League defeat of the season last time out against Wolves.

Manager Pep Guardiola has previously noted how league titles can be lost by a poor start, as shared by ESPN:

Guardiola will demand a response from his team at Crystal Palace but will face a tough test. The Eagles are unbeaten at home this season and have picked up some impressive results on their travels, including a first-ever Premier League win at Manchester United.

They head into the game fresh from wins over West Ham United and Norwich City and caused City problems last season, beating them 3-2 in the Premier League at the Etihad Stadium:

Yet City simply can not afford to drop any more points if they are to challenge Liverpool and will need to tighten up defensively. The Citizens have leaked goals since centre-back Aymeric Laporte picked up a serious knee injury against Brighton & Hove Albion in August.

Injuries to Leroy Sane and Kevin De Bruyne have also hurt the champions, while Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni says striker Sergio Aguero has been "carrying a problem," per Stuart Brennan at the Manchester Evening News.

However, Guardiola expects defender John Stones and key midfielder De Bruyne to be fit for the game:

The return of De Bruyne, in particular, will be a big boost to the champions, as his creativity was badly missed in the defeat to Wolves at the Etihad Stadium.

A big improvement will be needed from City if they are to take three points from Crystal Palace in what promises to be an intriguing encounter at Selhurst Park.