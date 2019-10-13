ALCS Bracket 2019: Schedule, Odds, World Series Predictions Before Game 2

Michael Wyke/Associated Press

The New York Yankees' Game 1 win bucked a trend from when they last met the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series.

In 2017, the home side won each of the seven games, with Houston coming out on top.

The road triumph was key for Aaron Boone's team because it is set to enter a gauntlet against Justin Verlander and Gerrit Cole.

Even though they have to face a pair of 20-game winners, the Yankees are favored to advance to the World Series at -140 (bet $140 to win $100), while Houston is a slight underdog at +120 (bet $100 to win $120), per Caesars.

ALCS Schedule

Game 2: Sunday, October 13, at Houston (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 3: Tuesday, October 15, at New York (4:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 4: Wednesday, October 16, at New York (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)

Game 5: Thursday, October 17, at New York (8:08 p.m. ET, FS1)*

Game 6: Saturday, October 19, at Houston (4:08 p.m. ET, FS1)*

Game 7: Sunday, October 20, at Houston (7:38 p.m. ET, FS1)*

*If necessary.

World Series Prediction

Houston over New York in 7

Until the Yankees prove they can hit Verlander and Cole, Houston carries a slight edge in what could be another seven-game set between the two sides.

Verlander is back on full rest for his Game 2 appearance. In five of his six playoff meetings with New York, he has given up a maximum of three earned runs. Two years ago, the 36-year-old conceded once while striking out 21 batters over 16 innings.

If he puts his ALDS Game 4 start behind him, Verlander could set up Cole to earn a 2-1 series advantage Tuesday at Yankee Stadium. Cole enters Game 3 with 25 strikeouts, three walks and a single earned run in 15.2 innings of work.

The Yankees produced three runs off the right-hander April 9, but that was before he strung together a long run of dominant outings. The 29-year-old has not lost since May 22, and the Astros last suffered defeat in one of Cole's starts July 12.

If Verlander and Cole are at their best, Houston could take the series on their pitching alone.

If the AL Cy Young favorites give up one or two runs, the Houston order can win games with minimal offensive production. The Astros may have to be victorious in that way, as they have plated more than five runners twice in six playoff games.

The key for Alex Bregman and Co. is stringing together more quality at-bats, as he told The Athletic's Jake Kaplan.



"I don't think we've really done anything offensively this postseason," Bregman said. "We need to string together some at-bats and pass the torch to the next guy."

New York proved in Game 1 its bats can challenge Houston's pitching staff, as it tagged Zack Greinke for three runs.

Despite facing Verlander and Cole, the Yankees are confident in their ability to win in any stadium, as Aaron Judge noted to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

"I feel like we can win anywhere," Judge said. "I never felt a monkey on our back or felt like we couldn't do something, especially with the team we've got. This is a special ballclub. Anybody we play, anywhere we go, we're ready to go."

Game 1 marked the third time in eight meetings this season with Houston in which the Yankees scored seven runs or more.

The Yankees have to keep that high level up in Game 2 to earn a two-game advantage. If Verlander shuts them down and Cole continues his incredible run, they could find themselves in a hole entering Game 4.

If that occurs, the Astros would have a safety net of their two aces starting at home to close the series.

That is a luxury any team would love to have, especially since they have only lost twice in back-to-back starts by the 20-game winners.

