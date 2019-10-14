EPL Week 9 Predictions: Premier League Picks, Key Players and Fixtures

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Liverpool have firmly established themselves as the front-runners in the 2019-20 Premier League.

After eight wins from eight in the new campaign, they hold an eight-point lead over Manchester City, and they travel to face struggling Manchester United on Sunday in Week 9.

The Red Devils aren't the only side enduring a difficult time at the moment.

Struggling Tottenham Hotspur lost 3-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion last time out, but they will hope to get back to winning ways on Saturday when they host winless Watford, who are bottom of the table.

Schedule

Saturday, October 19

12:30 p.m. BST/7:30 a.m. ET: Everton vs. West Ham United (Draw)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Bournemouth vs. Norwich City (Bournemouth)



3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Aston Villa vs. Brighton & Hove Albion (Draw)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Chelsea vs. Newcastle United (Chelsea)



3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Leicester City vs. Burnley (Leicester)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Watford (Draw)

3 p.m. BST/10 a.m. ET: Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Southampton (Southampton)

5:30 p.m. BST/12:30 p.m. ET: Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City (Man City)

Sunday, October 20

4:30 p.m. BST/11:30 a.m. ET: Manchester United vs. Liverpool (Liverpool)

Monday, October 21

8 p.m. BST/3 p.m. ET: Sheffield United vs. Arsenal (Draw)

Players to Watch

Harry Maguire, Manchester United

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

It is a mark of just how far United's stock has fallen recently that they are underdogs going into a match with Liverpool at their own ground.

They have suffered home reverses against their old rivals in the past, but rarely have they gone into an Old Trafford fixture against the Reds with a majority expecting them to lose.

Possibly the best United can hope for on Sunday will be a point. And based on early-season form, it will have to be a low-scoring game if the hosts are to get a draw.

The Red Devils beat Chelsea 4-0 at home on the opening weekend of the season, but they have since scored just five goals in their last seven league games, and two in their last four:

As such, they are ranked as the 13th-most prolific side in the English top flight at the moment, below the likes of Bournemouth, Aston Villa, Burnley, West Ham United and Norwich City.

In one of few positives from the season, though, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side have the joint-fourth best defensive record in the Premier League after conceding eight goals.

Harry Maguire has been a fine addition for United in the centre of defence since signing from Leicester in the summer.

The England international will have to be at his best if United are to successfully neutralise the threat of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, because the Red Devils are likely to come away with nothing unless they can restrict Liverpool to just a single goal at most.

Raheem Sterling, Manchester City

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

City's bid to claim a third consecutive Premier League title has not started well as they have been unable to keep up with the relentless pace set by Liverpool.

They made up a 10-point deficit to overhaul the Reds last season, though, so Pep Guardiola's side are far from out of the running.

A 2-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers before the international break was the Sky Blues' second shock defeat of the 2019-20 season:

After the first one, a 3-2 loss to Norwich in September, the champions responded with an 8-0 mauling of Watford.

Crystal Palace will hope to avoid being victims of a similar response on Saturday.

City, meanwhile, cannot countenance anything other than a victory at Selhurst Park.

They will be wary of Palace, who have claimed a win and a draw against Guardiola's side in their last four meetings.

Raheem Sterling will be the vital component to unlocking Palace's impressive defence, which has let in only eight goals this term.

The former Liverpool winger already has six goals in seven league appearances this term, and his movement and pace should cause problems for Roy Hodgson's side.

If Sterling can fashion an early goal, the floodgates could open, as few defences can stop City when they find top gear.