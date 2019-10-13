MLB Playoffs 2019: Updated Schedule, Top Highlights and Stats

Scott Kane/Getty Images

In Games 1 and 2 of the National League Championship Series, Anibal Sanchez and Max Scherzer achieved a feat they recorded six years ago with the Detroit Tigers.

In 2013, the pair became the first two players to keep the same opponent without a hit in at least five innings, per the Elias Sports Bureau (h/t MLB.com's Andrew Simon).

Sanchez took a no-hit bid into the eighth Friday, while Scherzer did not allow a base knock until the seventh Saturday.

Scherzer's performance marked the fifth time he took a playoff no-hit bid past the fifth inning, which is three more than the next person on the list, per MLB's Sarah Langs:

In total, the duo combined for 16 strikeouts over 14.2 innings, per Grant Paulsen of 106.7 "The Fan":

Adam Eaton provided support for his starter in Game 2, as he knocked a two-run double down the right-field line in the eighth inning of the 3-1 win.

The St. Louis Cardinals earned their lone NLCS run in the bottom of that frame on a fluky play in which Michael A. Taylor misread a fly ball off Jose Martinez's bat.

Martinez, who recorded the only hit off Sanchez, has accounted for half of St. Louis' four hits in the series.

Mike Shildt's team remained in contention for Game 2 thanks to Adam Wainwright, who matched Scherzer's double-digit strikeout output.

In fact, it marked just the third time in postseason history that two starters fanned 10 or more batters in a single game, per ESPN Stats & Info:

Washington's sweep at Busch Stadium makes it the third side in six years to earn a 2-0 NLCS lead, and it is the first franchise since the Colorado Rockies in 2007 to win the first two contests on the road.

The Nationals return home for Game 3 Monday, with Games 4 and 5 to follow Tuesday and Wednesday. If the Cardinals push the NLCS back to Busch Stadium, Games 6 and 7 would occur Friday and Saturday.

The New York Yankees put themselves in position to achieve the same thing Sunday in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series.

Gleyber Torres was the Game 1 star for Aaron Boone's team, as he went 3-of-5 with a home run and five RBIs.

According to MLB Stats, the 22-year-old became the youngest Yankees player to knock in five runners in a playoff game:

With his sixth inning home run, the second baseman put his name alongside Mickey Mantle and Tony Kubek as New York batters under 23 with multiple dingers in a single postseason:

Masahiro Tanaka put himself in good company as well, as his seven-inning gem lowered his postseason ERA to 1.23. According to Simon, Sandy Koufax is the only other hurler with a smaller ERA in at least 40 playoff innings since the dead ball era ended:

Since 2014, the ALCS Game 1 winner has advanced to the World Series four times. MLB.com's Bryan Hoch noted the first leader in the series is 30-19 all-time:

After Sunday's Game 2, the series shifts to Yankee Stadium on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. If necessary, the final two matchups will be played in Houston on Saturday and Sunday.

Cop Exclusive Pedro Martinez x B/R World Tour Merch.

B/R

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90.