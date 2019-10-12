Gleyber Torres, Masahiro Tanaka Lead Yankees to ALCS Game 1 Win over Astros

Bob Levey/Getty Images

The New York Yankees stayed undefeated this postseason with a 7-0 win over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Saturday in Minute Maid Park.

Gleyber Torres continued his scorching-hot playoffs by lining an RBI double, launching a solo home run, blooping a two-RBI single and earning an RBI groundout to account for five of the Yankees' seven runs. He's now 8-for-17 with two home runs and nine RBI in four postseason games.

Giancarlo Stanton and Gio Urshela each hit solo home runs, and Masahiro Tanaka tossed six innings of one-hit ball on just 68 pitches.

Notable Performances

Astros SP Zack Greinke: 6 IP, 7 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 6 K, 0 BB, L

Yankees SP Masahiro Tanaka: 6 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 4 K, 1 BB, W

Yankees 2B Gleyber Torres: 3-for-5, HR, 2B, R, 5 RBI

Yankees LF Giancarlo Stanton: 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Yankees 3B Gio Urshela: 2-for-4, HR, R, RBI

Torres' Legendary Postseason Continues

It's been repeated ad nauseam throughout this postseason and more so again Saturday, but the hottest player in the bigs is just 22 years old.

Torres is playing like a veteran in the middle of a Hall of Fame career as he dominates at the dish and on the diamond.

He got the Yankees on the board in the fourth by smoking a double to the left-center field gap, scoring DJ LeMahieu.

The second baseman continued his torrid pace by lofting a home run in the sixth to put the Yanks on top 2-0.

Torres notably swung at the first strike he saw in all three of his at-bats versus Astros starter Zack Greinke. The first resulted in a swing-and-miss en route to a punchout, but Torres launched an 85 mph slider for the double before taking a 90 mph fastball deep on the homer.

That aggression and confidence is remarkable for a player so young and who's playing on the biggest stage of his brief two-year career.

His most impressive at-bat may have come when he worked the count full against reliever Ryan Pressly, however, before delivering a two-RBI single to give New York a 5-0 edge.

On an individual level, Torres is setting all sorts of benchmarks for a player his age.

The ex-Chicago Cubs farmhand's glove shouldn't go overlooked. A diving stop in the first inning on a Michael Brantley ground ball helped Tanaka earn a crucial one-two-three inning to start his night:

It's easy to get excited about what Torres has done and where his career may go after a regular season in which he smacked 38 home runs and posted an .871 OPS in his second consecutive All-Star campaign.

But it's conceivable to see Torres becoming the next great Yankee legend:

Torres moved up to the No. 3 spot in the lineup after batting sixth in the Twins series. He rewarded manager Aaron Boone for his faith, and it's safe to say Torres may stay in the top third for a while.

Astros Bats Can't Solve Tanaka

Lost in the shuffle of Torres' phenomenal ALCS debut was Tanaka's uber-efficient, near-perfect outing.

The right-hander faced the minimum amount of batters through six innings, allowing just one single and one walk. Neither advanced to second base, though, as both runners were called out in double plays.

Soft contact was the norm, with Tanaka only allowing three balls hit to the outfield. He struck out just four but didn't need overpowering stuff to get the best of Houston on this night.

Tanaka's arsenal helped him shine on a postseason stage once again. In fact, he's never really done poorly in October. The right-hander's "worst" start occurred in a 3-0 AL Wild Card Game loss to the Astros in 2015, but he allowed just two earned runs over five innings in a respectable showing.

For his postseason career, Tanaka's allowed just six earned runs in 41 innings for a 1.32 ERA, striking out 36. That ERA places him in legendary company, per MLB Stats:

Those playoff matchups have come against some powerful offenses too, with Tanaka facing the World Series champion Astros twice in 2017, the championship-winning Boston Red Sox one year later and the league-leading homer-hitting Minnesota Twins this season.

Mike Francesa of WFAN Radio and ESPN's Max Kellerman gave credit where it was due:

Tanaka could have polished off a complete-game shutout, but Boone went to the bullpen in the seventh inning. Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald put that move in perspective:

It didn't hurt the Yankees, though, as the pen shut down Houston for the remainder of the game.

What's Next?

The Yankees and Astros will be in Houston for Game 2 on Sunday at 8:08 p.m. ET. James Paxton will take the mound for the Yanks, and Justin Verlander will do the same for the Astros.

FS1 will be the television home for the broadcast.

